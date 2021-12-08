Dickinson County and Abilene are one step closer in receiving settlement funding from national litigation with drug companies held responsible for their contribution toward the national opioid epidemic. In their weekly meetings this month, commissioner boards for both the county and city made decisions regarding the litigation so that they may receive part of the settlement funds.
During the Abilene city commissioner study session Dec. 6, Ron Marsh, city manager, brought to the meeting a notification from The League of Kansas Municipalities about the next step in the litigation process. The purpose of the resolution is for municipalities to prove the epidemic has cost them over $500. The league is representing Abilene and other municipalities in the litigation.
According to an information sheet from the league, the league, “The Kansas Association of Counties and the Attorney General’s office are finalizing a required memorandum of Understanding (MOU) governing how the local funds will be split and used.” The resolution also would describe how the city would spend the money they would receive from the settlement.
“These funds have specific uses, we can’t just put them into streets, water or sewer or anything. We have to put them toward some type of treatment or addiction abatement or program, something along those lines,” Marsh said.
The deadline for the resolution is the end of the year. The city commissioners will vote on it during their next meeting Dec. 13.
During an executive meeting after their commissioner meeting Dec. 2, the county commissioners voted to sign the resolution for the county to join the state in the litigation. The deadline for the county to sign the resolution is Jan. 2, 2022.
“I think people sometimes are not aware of what an impact it has. So some of it is just a statement that there needs to be some accountability from the pharmaceuticals on that,” said Lynn Peterson, county commissioner chairman.
Doug Thompson, county councilor, said the process of determining how much settlement funds the county will receive will take at least two more years. He said Tim West, county attorney, will be representing the county during the litigation.
“It’s like a class action. If you think of any class action, let me give you a simple [example]. Volkswagen has a defect in their brake system, and the brake system has caused injuries, so there are multiple people who are involved in a class action. So that’s what it is, and this is a class action,” Thompson said.
After the settlement funds have been decided, each state will take a certain amount before dividing them out to local governments. For Abilene, according to the league’s informational sheet, the state of Kansas will take 75 percent of the funds and distribute the other 25 percent among municipal governments. Thompson said there currently is no “formula” for how much counties will be receiving from the state.
“I don’t think it will be a large sum of money as far as what Dickinson will receive. So in many ways, it’s kind of symbolic,” Peterson said. “It is something that we need to address because we do have a drug problem in the United States, in Kansas and some of that filters its way to Abilene obviously.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.