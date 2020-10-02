The week of Oct. 19-23 has been set for the free Dickinson County cleanup.
Individuals must haul items to the Dickinson County Transfer Station located at 2363 Jeep Road, Abilene, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19 -23.
Business waste and tires will not be accepted free. Medical waste will not be accepted. Absolutely no wood over 6 feet will be accepted.
All items must be sorted prior to arrival in the following manner:
• Brush pile — Brush and tree limbs only
• Grass and leaves — Must be free of trash and rocks
• Iron pile — Metal and appliances
• Batteries and oil — There is an area for batteries and oil
• E-Waste — There is a special area for electronic waste
• Tires — There will be a charge of $2 for each car tire and up to $15 for each tractor tire. Tires on rims are accepted but at a higher rate.
• Household trash — To be dumped in the building. For example, couches, chairs, paper, lumber up to 6 feet in length and pallets, etc.
Other than metal and brush, all loads must be covered. There is a $10 fee for uncovered loads.
Metal and brush loads must be tied down.
For more information all (785) 263-4780 or 263-7432.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.