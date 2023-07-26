Dickinson County Commissioners approved allowing the purchase of two dump trucks should they come available, at a cost not to exceed $400,000 for both.
Janelle Dockendorf, county administrator, told commissioners at their July 13 meeting that the 2003 trucks needed replacing but a shortage of dump trucks was causing a delay. They looked at purchasing used trucks but what they found were trucks with high milage and would be cost prohibitive.
“We put it in the budget when it comes time to replace the dump trucks,” she said. “Martin Tannahill, our road and bridge supervisor, reached out to some of the dealerships they have worked with — Kenmore, International, Mac — and asked about the availability to get on the list so they can be built. Two of them, Mac and International, told him, ‘Nope, not possible.’ Kenmore put us on the list then turned around very quickly and said they were already allocated.”
By having advance approval to purchase the trucks, when Tannahill is notified, there are some available, he can jump on it immediately. Otherwise, he would have to wait for the next commission meeting, which could jeopardize the purchase. As the commission was not to meet July 20 for their regular weekly meeting the delay could be as much as two weeks.
“We’ve been trying to reach out to (the dealerships) quite regularly … to see if the availability has changed, it appears it has but we have to be ready to pull the trigger very quickly,” Dockendorf said. “I wanted the ability, if Martin comes across a deal, to say go for it and not wait … and the ability would be gone.”
Kenmore has since indicated Dickinson County might be able to get on the list to have two built in December.
The 20-year-old trucks are showing their age. They have had cracks in the radiators and transmission problems. One of the trucks recently had a $20,000 repair bill.
On one of the trucks the county will remount the salt and sand spreader, the blade and the hydraulics. The other will likely need all new equipment, but Dockendorf said that determination won’t be made until a later time.
“Once we get in and start replacing it we’ll have a better idea if we can remount or not,” she said.
