Dickinson County Commissioners approved allowing the purchase of two dump trucks should they come available, at a cost not to exceed $400,000 for both.

Janelle Dockendorf, county administrator, told commissioners at their July 13 meeting that the 2003 trucks needed replacing but a shortage of dump trucks was causing a delay. They looked at purchasing used trucks but what they found were trucks with high milage and would be cost prohibitive.

 

