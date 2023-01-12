Dwight D. Eisenhower’s boyhood home in Abilene is expected to reopen to the public in February after being closed several months for structural rehabilitation. The exact reopen date has not been determined.
Dawn Hammatt, Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum director, visited with Dickinson County Commissioners Thursday to update them on the status of the project, facility hours and other information.
Built in 1887, the home needed work. Projects included lead abatement, removing rotten wood, repainting the entire house and replacing the roofs. Inside, HVAC (heating and cooling) and fire suppressions systems were updated.
“It was a pretty substantial project,” Hammatt said. “Due to supply chain and labor issues it took a lot longer than we were hoping.”
Once inside cleaning is completed, the home will be restaged and an opening date determined.
According to the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum website, the house was home to the Eisenhower family from 1898 until Ida Eisenhower’s death in 1946. After that time, Dwight Eisenhower and his five brothers donated the home to the Eisenhower Foundation.
The house opened to the public in 1947, originally as a World War II Veteran’s Memorial and later as the boyhood home of President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Onsite, online ticket sales
In answer to a question from the commission, Hammatt said people wishing to visit the museum may now purchase tickets on site, rather than being required to buy them online -- a practice that was started during the incremental reopening plan in the waning stages of the COVID pandemic.
“We still have the option for online sales, but that’s not mandatory,” Hammatt said.
Museum hours still are somewhat limited due to lack of staffing. The facility is open Tuesday through Saturday and on Sunday afternoon.
“The museum is closed Monday. I did that so I could open Sunday as a trade-off for personnel. I want to make sure we’re meeting as much public demand as we can with the four or five employees I have,” Hammatt said.
The complex lost about five to seven front-line clerk positions during the pandemic closure and it’s been difficult refilling them.
Because the Presidential Library and Museum is a federal agency, all applicants must apply online at usajobs.gov.
“We have to use that process. There’s no way around that,” Hammatt explained. “Once we hire that front-line staff and have them trained we’ll be able to expand our hours based on duty stations and the amount of humans available.”
