The Dickinson County Health Department Board approved revisions to the department’s COVID-19 guidelines. John Hultgren, health department director; Brenda Weaver, health department deputy director of public health; the board; and some employees of the county met in a special meeting Dec. 5. The revisions were to isolation and quarantine guidelines for healthcare workers, the general population and K-12 grade schools. The board consists of all three of the Dickinson County commissioners: Craig Chamberlin, vice-chairman; Lynn Peterson, chairman; and Ron Roller.
The county revisions were a response, said Hultgren, to the revisions the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in a press release Dec. 27. Hultgren said the CDC revisions are a response to the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Since the variant is more transmissive and people are gathering for Christmas and New Year’s, the variant will be moving across the country.
The majority of the county’s revisions change the isolation and quarantine guidelines. Hultgren said the CDC was cautious at the beginning of the pandemic with its previous guidelines of 10 days because they were still researching and understanding COVID-19. Now with a better understanding of the virus and with a more transmissible variant, the CDC decided to change the quarantine and isolation guidelines
“I think that was the main attempt for the CDC: to make sure, when the variant comes through here and everybody gets sick or exposed, that it doesn’t shut the whole country down at once and nobody is able to work 10 plus days,” Hultgren said.
The two areas of revisions the county health department adopted from the CDC were the isolation guidelines for healthcare workers in a hospital setting and the general population. Hultgren said they added congregate healthcare settings to the healthcare worker revisions because the CDC has not addressed them yet.
“My suggestion is that we don’t stray too much from what the CDC puts out for healthcare, hospitals and long-term care because they are somewhat guided by the federal government,” Hultgren said. “If they stray too far away from that, then it jeopardizes their [Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services] payments.”
Looking at the revisions, healthcare workers should isolate for 10 days or for seven days after receiving a negative test. There is an additional sentence that reads a healthcare worker without symptoms or mildly symptomatic can return to work to treat only COVID-positive patients during their 10-day isolation period.
“So they could have a nurse, a physician or whoever that is active who hasn’t been all through their entire quarantine or isolation period yet, but they need them to work,” Hultgren said. “So they’re going to be working in the hospital or clinic situation, but they’re limited to only working with COVID positive patients admitted in those facilities.”
For quarantining, fully vaccinated and asymptomatic workers do not have to quarantine as long as they receive negative test results on days two and between five and seven. Non-vaccinated workers must quarantine for 10 days or for seven days after receiving a negative test.
Hultgren said the CDC not including emergency services in the guidelines may be a detriment to the county’s and other counties services. Since EMS transport COVID-positive patients, sometimes on a daily basis, those EMS workers must quarantine since they were in close contact. Hultgren said he is worried the more transmissive Omicron will place a majority of the EMS staff in quarantine.
For the revisions addressing the general public, regardless of vaccination status, individuals who have been tested positive for COVID must isolate for a minimum of five days instead of 10 days. Those individuals can return after five days once the symptoms and fever-free have improved. A mask must be worn 10 days after the positive test result. Meaning, an individual who comes out of quarantine for five days must still wear a mask for five days.
For quarantining from close contact with some testing positive, individuals who are fully vaccinated — i.e. received the two vaccine doses and a booster shot — do not have to quarantine and instead should wear a mask for 10 days. Those without the two vaccine doses and a booster shot must quarantine for five days at least and wear a mask for 10 days.
Those unable to quarantine must wear a mask 10 days following their last COVID exposure. Determining whether quarantining is not doable is decided by the exposed person, Hultgren said.
The county health department also revised its guidelines for K-12 grade schools. The CDC, at the time of this article, is still working on revising guidelines for schools, Hultgren said. Schools in Dickinson County were asking Hultgren what they should be doing after the CDC released their new guidelines, so the county health department decided to adopt new guidelines until the CDC releases theirs, Hultgren said.
In the introduction, the department changed the age range of who can receive a vaccine to five years old and older.
The rest of the revisions are a combination of the previous guidelines and the revisions for the general public, Hultgren said. Weaver presented the school revisions.
The school guidelines now have isolation guidelines, when the previous guidelines did not. Isolation must occur for five days, and a mask must be worn 10 days, just like the general public. When a student or staff member is returning from isolation, the department recommends mitigation measures for those individuals.
For quarantining, the department restructured the guidelines, Weaver said, for non-modified school-related exposures, those who do not consent to testing; modified school-related exposures, those who do consent to testing; and modified for non-school-related exposure.
For the non-modified, individuals should follow the general public isolation rules of five days at home and five days with a mask when returning to school. For modified school-related exposures, individuals should be tested daily when entering the school, wear a mask for 10 days and consider applying mitigation measures. For modified non-school-related exposures, individuals should be tested daily when entering the school and wear a mask for seven days. For all the categories, the school should monitor the individual for 14 days.
The last revision was to self-quarantine exemptions. Weaver said the department removed consideration for those with “natural immunity from previous COVID infections.” Individuals who are fully vaccinated do not have to quarantine and should wear a mask for 10 days. Hultgren said the exemption is intended for staff who have been vaccinated. There are some students who are fully vaccinated, Hultgren said, though that number is low.
“The goal is to keep the kids and the schools up and running and keep the kids in the classroom,” Hultgren said.
Hultgren said the health department and the county schools would meet for their regular meeting after the special meeting later that day.
