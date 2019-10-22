Dickinson County received a grant to upgrade radio consoles in the 911 dispatch center from the Kansas 911 Coordinating Council.
The funding providing this grant was awarded to the State of Kansas 911 Coordinating Council by the National 911 grant program administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the National 911 Program.
A total of $2,759,782 was awarded to the state, of which $1.8 million is being used to fund sub-grants to Kansas 911 communication center.
“These sub-grants will allow our Kansas 911 center to fund upgrades and equipment replacement that could otherwise fall on the shoulders of local property tax payers,” said Dick Heitschmidt, coordinating council chairman.
The total Dickinson County project cost is $150,619, with 60 percent of that funding coming from the grant program, or $90,371.70, and 40 percent of the project being local funds, or $60,247.80. The local match are funds that Dickinson County has received over the years from 911 phone fees, which have been saved for this purpose, according to a county news release.
