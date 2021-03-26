Typically the natural gas bill for the Dickinson County Courthouse runs a couple thousand dollars a month in the winter, but like many cities, counties and businesses across the region, the February bill came in much higher.
“We hoped we wouldn’t see a big increase in that bill, but that wasn’t the case,” Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman told commissioners Thursday.
The bill came in at $44,000 from Symmetry, the delivery company the county uses for natural gas, Homman said. It does not use Kansas Gas.
Homman said he knows the Kansas Attorney General is looking into price gouging following the deep freeze experienced across most of the nation in February. However, he does not know if something will be done that will help the county, other government entities and businesses recoup losses due to the price surge.
“In the month of February we didn’t have anybody in the courthouse except the sheriff’s department and my group (administration),” he said, but did note that construction crews working on demolishing the building were using natural gas to heat the construction site with big blast furnaces.
“There was a little more use than normal, but not $4,400 worth,” he said. “I don’t know if we have any choice but to pay it at this stage.”
Homman gave an extensive construction update on work going on in the new jail (phase 1) and the courthouse remodeling and renovation project (phase 2).
Phase 1
• The masons have completed all inside work on the jail.
“That’s a milestone,” Homman said. “Now they’re moving to the exterior to start doing some brick work on the north side and then finish some brick work on the south side.”
• The fire alarm company has been testing the fire alarm in the administrative offices. The alarms must be tested and certified by the fire marshal before the offices can be occupied. That process is set for next week.
• The kitchen hood in the new jail has been installed and work is still being done in the booking area of the jail. Afterwards, painters will return to finish the painting in the booking area. Painting in the pods is complete.
• One big glitch happened when a door frame was accidentally installed in the wrong location. It will have to be cut out and moved to the correct location.
“They realized it wasn’t the right door frame and doesn’t have the right lock mechanism holes and components. They got to checking and somebody picked up the wrong door frame — there’s 82 of them in the jail — and installed it in the wrong location,” Homman said.
“It’s not a major hinderance, but it will take a day’s worth of work to get it corrected.”
• Furniture for the detention area was expected this week and should be installed.
• The roof of the new construction is all connected to the courthouse, finished and the edges are being secured.
• Plans are to move the sheriff’s department and Homman’s administration offices into the new administrative portion of the sheriff’s area on April 1 and 2, although that is still a “moving target,” Homman said.
“We’ll do that right after the fire alarm system is certified and we do a punch list walk through to make sure the major issues have been dealt with,” he added. “A lot of that was already done on our walk through.”
Dickinson County Administration will only be sharing office space with the sheriff’s department temporarily until they can return to their offices following courthouse renovation.
Phase 2
• Demolition on the second floor of the courthouse was completed Monday and some of the framing already has started. Remediation crews moved to the basement area used by 911 Dispatch, removing carpet, floor tiles and the glue that holds the floor tile down so demolition can take place.
• One interesting surprise involved finding a roll up curtain tucked above the ceiling in the small courtroom. That area originally was the law library, built back in the day when “law libraries actually had books,” Homman said.
“At night, they’d roll down a curtain to secure it (the books). Apparently, when they did that renovation and moved the courtrooms around in the early 2000s they just left that curtain,” he explained. “It was built into the building and they left it rolled up above the ceiling. It’s kind of interesting they found that.
“So far, that’s the only anomaly we found in the historical side of things,” he added.
• Abatement crews have moved to the west entrance of the building where the outer doors have been removed. Soon that area will be “leveled off” to accommodate the treasurer’s office.
Eventually, the sidewalk that connects the street to the building will be removed because there will no longer be a west entrance.
“We will wind up with grass in that area,” Homman said, explaining that workers will be using heavy construction equipment at that door to haul things in and out, “which will destroy a lot of concrete.”
Also, removing the concrete sidewalk means crews will not have to bore under it to install or replace the sprinkler system.
“In the end, it will look much nicer to have grass around the corner of the building,” he said.
• A “keying meeting” will be held in a couple weeks, which means checking every door in the building to make sure they are keyed appropriately.
• Homman and construction leaders have met with court administration and the audio/visual vender going through specs and designs to make sure all “conduits and pathways” in the courtrooms will be installed correctly.
“Things are going well and progressing,” Homman said. “It will be nice to get out of the construction zone for me and my staff.”
Sterl Hall
Homman also reported that construction at Sterl Hall, which included building new bathrooms and showers allowing the building to be better equipped for use as an emergency shelter, was supposed to be finished today (March 26).
Commissioners are expected to tour the Sterl Hall construction site during work session on April 1.
