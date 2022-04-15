Jess Bastille of Kansas Works presented the Dickinson County Commission with a third place award Thursday morning for having a low loss ratio for workman’s compensation in the past year.
This is something Kansas Works presents to counties on a yearly basis.
“We have three different types and what we do is we do it in tiers,” he said. “Zero to $50,000 and $50,000 to $100,000 and $100,000 to $500,000. I think I had 11 plaques to give away this year because a couple of them tied — they had no losses at all. So you guys actually took third place as far as keeping the losses down.”
He said Kansas Works comes around the county three or four times annually to do inspections.
“We can’t enforce anything, but the Department of Labor can,” he said. “It’s just a friendly service that we provide. Work comp by statute has to have a loss prevention specialist and we have three.”
Commissioner Lynn Peterson thanked him for the recognition.
“It’s a good reminder, but know (County Administrator) Brad (Homman) and the department heads and everyone works very diligently for safety,” Peterson said. “Insurance is something everyone has and every entity has. We hope we don’t have to utilize it and even if you have that protection you still want your people to be safe and you want to be able to take care of your equipment.”
