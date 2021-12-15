Last week, Dickinson County received a letter from FEMA, said Brad Homman, county administrator, reading the county’s updated floodplain maps have been approved by the organization. The maps have moved to a 90 day public comment period.
After 90 days, if no objection has been made, the maps will go into final approval and then be complete, said Homman. If FEMA changes the maps due to someone’s objection, the maps would wait for approval for another 90 day comment period, Homman said.
Homman said John Gough, former county engineer, Timothy Hamilton, county Planning and Zoning director and floodplain director, and himself primarily gathered the information for the new floodplain maps. They then submitted the information to FEMA who then adjusted the floodplain map with the new information.
Two communities saw changes to their floodplain area: Chapman and Solomon. While most communities are high enough to not be affected by flooding, Chapman and Solomon are near enough rivers to be inside the floodplain. Homman said the team went out to both communities several times last year to gather records of flooding.
“The best information we can gather to establish the set of floodplain maps is flooding itself and documenting how the water flowed, where it came and to what level… We asked people to bring their photographs or videotapes, any documentation, even memory if nothing else to tell us where that water came up on those properties. That’s the best evidence. We can document it. Now, we’re no longer speculating. We know from real-life experience what took place,” Homman said.
The changes in those areas are “substantial,” Homman said, by including fewer properties in the floodplain zone.
“I know from working with Solomon that there were quite a few homes that were listed in the initial map. I know personally from being involved in the [1993 flood, the 2006 flood and the 1973 flood] in Solomon and I know for a fact that water didn’t get to where the floodplain maps included,” Homman said.
One of the reasons for the floodplain update is that technology has increased in quality and precision, which in turn can improve floodplain maps to have more precise estimates, said Hamilton and Gough.
“The maps that are currently enforced use what they call 10 foot contour data. That’s ground data that measures where the floodplain is relative to, let’s just say, a structure or to its flood source. Now they’ve got it down to where the maps that are being proposed are two foot contours, and that’s more accurate. Instead of a ten-foot span that may or may not have a certain amount of flood plain in it, you’re now down to two feet that you’re sure that there’s probably going to be some floodplain within those two feet,” Hamilton said.
The new maps have been in development for around a year and half, Homman said.
FEMA updates the floodplain maps for counties. While they should be updated every 10 to 15 years, Hamilton said usually that isn’t the case due to the lack of federal funding. Also, counties in the middle of the U.S. in rural areas tend to be attended to last, said Hamilton. The Dickinson County map has not been updated since 1988, Hamilton said.
Since there were changes to the maps, Homman said landowners may want to check over it to ensure their levies are still protected. Landowners may still want flood insurance even if they are not in the floodplain.
“Just because you’re outside of it a little bit doesn’t mean that we couldn’t get a torrential rain and the water comes up and floods your house,” Homman said. “Or there’s a flood that only happens once every 500 years. Well, mother nature has a way of tricking us every once in a while.”
The version of the floodplain maps going through approval can be found online on the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s website.
