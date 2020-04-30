All Dickinson County departments were asked to cut spending earlier this month due to the economic impact of COVID-19 and the resulting shutdown.
Elected officials and department heads alike were asked to cut 10 percent out of their current 2020 budget.
“We had some discussions in work session about how we’re going to prepare for the 2021 budget and also some adjustments for the 2020 budget,” said Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson.
“As a guideline or starting point, we’re looking at a 10 percent reduction of expenditures because we anticipate that kind of reduction in our revenues. This (COVID-19) shutdown is going to impact some of the sales tax we receive and things like that,” Peterson said.
Finance Director Janelle Dockendorf said the anticipated 10 percent reduction in revenue would amount to around $1.3 million less in ad valorum, motor vehicle, personal property and other taxes.
A 10 percent reduction on the expenditure side is about $2 million including operating and capital funds, excluding bond payments that must be paid.
Dockendorf said a $2 million reduction sounds high, but noted a big portion of that is from the highway road and bridge department where a 10 percent reduction to the regular operating budget is $400,000.
For some departments, eliminating conference attendance alone — some of which already have been cancelled — will amount to their 10 percent reduction, Dockendorf noted.
Capital expenditures can be reduced around $136,000 by not purchasing some budgeted items including a jail van, sheriff’s department vehicle, emergency management vehicle, a notification system and others.
Dockendorf said County Administrator Brad Homman met with administration department staff and told them if they don’t need it, don’t buy it and to think about the 2021 budget as well.
Sales tax revenue
Dickinson County also receives funds from sales tax collections, which will be lower than expected. In the last couple of years, the county has seen a significant increase in sales tax revenue primarily due to two new travel stores that opened in Abilene off Interstate 70.
However, the COVID-19 epidemic and stay at home orders nationwide have significantly slowed travel and travel-related spending. Likewise, the closure of most local businesses has limited sales and sales tax collections.
Dockendorf believes the county could see a 20 to 25 percent reduction in sales tax collections from the pandemic fallout.
“I don’t think there will be much over a million in either fund and last year we were just shy of $1.3 million in the general fund and $1.2 million in the special highway fund,” she added.
“By May and June we’ll have a really good idea of where we stand on sales tax,” Dockendorf said.
Sales tax collections typically run a couple months behind because businesses have until the 25th of the following month to send in their sales tax reports and money and the Kansas Department of Revenue has until the following month to distribute funds.
Besides collections that go into the county’s general fund, it also receives a special half percent sales tax for road and bridge maintenance — approved for the second time in November 2019 — that helps fund highway projects above and beyond the regular highway budget.
While plans already are in the works for the summer overlay project, some smaller highway fixes completed by county road crews might not get done.
“We’ve already contracted out to do so many miles of overlay — it’s too late to cut that — but maybe our guys themselves don’t do as much chip seal as what we planned,” Dockendorf said. “As for bridges, we have to fix what we can on those.”
Sales tax steady before
pandemic
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting impact, the county was seeing benefits from the fairly strong national economy.
The most recent sales report from January 2020 still reflects the fairly strong state of the nation’s economy prior to the pandemic.
In January 2020, Dickinson County brought in $103,451.63 in sales tax, up nearly $14,000 from the $89,828.40 that came in during January 2019.
The special sales tax for road and bridge, also from January, shows an increase of approximately $12,000 over the same time last year with January 2020 collections coming in at $98,612.86 compared to $87,010.25 in 2019.
However, county officials expect that to change.
“In the next 30 to 60 days we’ll see the real impact this change has had in our local economy,” said County Administrator Homman at a recent meeting. “I’m not looking forward to seeing that change. It’s probably not going to be good.”
Other revenue
Besides taxes, other county revenue streams have also been impacted.
Chemicals are not being sold at the Environmental Services Department and the health department is not seeing clients now because of the COVID-19 exposure risk.
The zoning office still is issuing some permits, but activity has slowed in many departments that charge fees for documents and services.
The treasurer’s office is steady because of tags and property tax payments, although most of it is now being done either online, by phone or by mail and second half property taxes still must be paid by May 11 since that is a deadline set by the state.
Staffing
As for staffing, commissioners decided they would examine each department’s needs individually, rather than instituting a hiring freeze.
“The problem with a hiring freeze is if you have someone who is an essential employee who absolutely must be replaced,” said Commissioner Peterson. “But if there was attrition, we might be able to free up one or two positions in the county.”
The county has been unable to fill several open positions in the sheriff’s department/jail and highway department.
“I think we hold off on filling them,” Homman said. “We’re getting by. It might not be the most comfortable, but we’re getting by.”
Carry over
Commissioners and county staff have worked hard over the years to maintain cash carryover. Peterson said that money is like the “savings account you don’t want to touch.”
“But if you get a weather-related or other disaster, that money could disappear pretty quickly. It’s meant for an emergency beyond the situation (COVID-19) we’re dealing with,” Peterson said.
2021 budget
Commissioners and county officials will start budget meetings May 7 to prepare the 2021 budget and at this stage, those meetings likely will be held online or by phone.
Commissioners asked Dockendorf to let county elected officials and department heads know they need to keep their budget expectations pretty much the same as they had this year.
As for the outside agencies that the county helps fund, Peterson said they may need to temper their expectations not just in 2021, but possibly for the remainder of this fiscal year.
“There may be some adjustments. We may not be able to meet our expectations as far as distribution,” Peterson said. “That also gives them some idea what to expect for 2021. The well is not dry. We just don’t want it to dry up.”
Commissioner Craig Chamberlin said he didn’t want to say that yet and indicated he’d rather have a “wait and see approach.”
Dockendorf said those agencies will not receive an allocation until July and she would ask Treasurer Leah Hern not to send out the monies until checking first.
Peterson noted that nothing was written in stone.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
