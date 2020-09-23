Parties, holiday events, rallies, sports and other gatherings should be avoided, the Dickinson County Health Department said in a statement.
“Cases of COVID-19 in our County have spiked to the point we are experiencing what is referred to as ‘community spread.’ This basically means we are seeing new cases that cannot be traced back to a known positive case of COVID-19,” the statement read. “This should concern us all and make us want to pause and reassess how we are going about our daily lives.
“Now more than ever we all need to heed the advice of the KDHE (Kansas Department of Health and Environment) and our local health department. Now is not the time to have parties, holiday events, rallies, sports, or other gatherings.”
The health department advised community members to practice social distancing, staying six feet away from others and to wear masks in public places.
“We even need to wear our masks outdoors if we cannot maintain at least 6 feet social distance from others,” according to the health department. “Scientists also believe this virus is aerosolized and can travel through the air and be recirculated in the HVAC systems which is why if you work in a place of business you should wear a mask even if you are socially distanced.
“Exposure and transmission is about the place, air turn over, time, and proximity to others. This virus needs a host, humans, to continue to spread. Essentially we need to act like everyone has COVID-19 so we will remember to mask and socially distance,” the statement read.
