Dickinson County health officials believe the county soon may have its first positive COVID-19 results.
During Thursday’s work session before the Dickinson County Commission meeting, commissioners learned several residents have been tested for COVID-19 in recent days.
“Dr. Holmes (Dickinson County’s health officer) feels there’s about a 99 percent chance they’ll be positive for COVID-19,” said County Administrator Brad Homman said.
The individuals — all exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 — were first tested to see if they had the regular flu. When that test showed they did not have the flu, they were tested for the coronavirus, Homman said.
Some of the people who were tested are county employees, Homman said. Those individuals now are quarantined at home and some are “really sick,” he said.
“The bottom line — these guys were all throughout the courthouse and exposed everyone else,” Homman said. “The incubation period is 14 days. A lot of people don’t exhibit symptoms until the seventh or eighth day.”
Homman said the virus is not a “chicken little type of thing.”
“Dr. Holmes said it’s coming and I think it’s coming the more and more I see everyday,” Homman added. “I’d like to think we’ll be the exception to the rule and we’ll have no symptoms and no positive tests, but I don’t think that’s going to be the case.”
Homman said it might come to the point that the courthouse shuts its doors for a time and sends people home to work. He said a number of employees can do their work from home, allowing some departments to continue functioning.
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson noted the city of Abilene sent half of its staff home, based on the logic that rather than having two people working side-by-side doing the same task, one could be sent home for a time.
“At some point we may have to give some thought to that,” Peterson said.
State numbers
increasing
Emergency Management Director Chancy Smith said that between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Kansas had 35 new confirmed cases in that time period.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 168 cases Thursday afternoon.
Nationwide, there were 121 deaths in the United States on Monday, 197 on Tuesday and 252 on Wednesday from COVID-19, Smith said.
“Which is about 1,040 so far who have died from COVID-19 in the U.S.,” he said.
“If you follow the map as it’s progressing — Johnson County, Kansas City, Wyandotte (County), the metro area was the epicenter. Now it’s progressing westward from there,” Smith said. “Mitchell County is the only one on the west side of (Kansas) Highway 81 that has any cases in it.”
State of local
disaster
Based on the changing situation and that several county residents have been tested, the commission approved a resolution declaring a “local disaster emergency.”
The resolution states a threat exists that could cause “wide-spread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property in disastrous proportions.”
Smith said 65 of the 105 Kansas counties have already declared a state of disaster although about “half of those have no positive results in their county,” Smith said.
The emergency declaration is for a period of 60 days. Typically, disaster declarations are only for seven days.
“This disaster declaration is different than any we’ve ever done in my 15 years (as emergency manager),” Smith said.
Access to resources
While the governor has already declared a disaster emergency for the entire state, Smith said the local declaration allows the county to start using resources they currently do not have and request other needed items.
The biggest need is medical supplies to treat patients, equipment to protect doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers and the need for test kits.
Dickinson County only received 50 total test kits from the state of Kansas, it was reported earlier in the week.
“If we run out of test kits, then we can’t test a doctor, nurse, police officer or firefighter that has been exposed,” Smith said.
If medical personnel can’t be tested, that means they have to go into a 14-day quarantine to ensure they are symptom free; however, the test can show whether or not they have the virus in three days, Smith said.
“That’s the only reason we’re not testing everyone,” Smith said. “If we contaminate all our doctors, we’re out of luck in Dickinson County. Hearing about NBA players and other people being tested is simply ridiculous.”
Making sure emergency officials and medical personnel have proper equipment is necessary for a variety of reasons.
“They’re going to have to be careful responding to an everyday call for chest pains or a fall. When they go to a house there’s going to have to be a lot of pre-questions asked and a lot of things are going to come into play that will cause them to burn through protective equipment really quick. When we run out, that’s when the trouble is going to start for our people,” Smith said.
