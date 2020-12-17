Dickinson County Commissioners pulled the teeth out of its mandatory mask order Thursday by removing the prosecution and enforcement clauses from executive order #DK11-01a.
In a 2 to 1 vote, the commission approved striking Section 8 and Section 9 from the Emergency Public Health Order issued on Nov. 17 that mandated the use of masks in Dickinson County.
Commissioners Ron Roller and Lynn Peterson voted in favor of the motion, while Commissioner Craig Chamberlin cast the dissenting vote.
A large number of county residents were in attendance during the meeting. They greeted the vote with applause.
By removing the two sections it means there is no way to enforce the order through fines or prosecution.
More information about the changes and meeting will be in Friday's Reflector-Chronicle.
