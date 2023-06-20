It was a long time coming but on June 14, in front of a courtroom packed with friends, family and community members Mark Lee of Hope followed the judge’s instructions and with a broad smile clicked “Sign and Submit,” on a computer.
“You just terminated your probation,” Judge Ben Sexton told him as applause and cheers filled the room.
Lee has hit 14 months of sobriety and was the first graduate of drug court, a program of the 8th Judicial District Court in Dickinson County.
His success, and that of the program, rests on the commitment of the many people and agencies that support the idea that it is better to help drug addicts get clean than just throw them into prison.
Among the speakers at the ceremony was Kansas House Representative Stephen Owens. Owens represents District 74, which covers parts of Harvey, McPherson and Marion Counties. He chairs the Corrections and Juvenile Justice Committee and is the vice chair of the Joint Committee on Corrections and Juvenile Justice Oversight and the Kansas Criminal Justice Reform Commission.
“Understand that each of you is capable of greatness,” he said addressing Lee and the other drug court participants who are in varying stages of the program.
He asked them to consider why people do what they do. He said he has thought about why he does what he does in Topeka.
“Mark is my why; each of you is my why,” he said. “Really, we are all the same. We are simply the summation of our life experiences. Mark, let me give you a glimpse of the power you have.”
He recounted an encounter with a gentleman who explained to him how the availability of Narcan and fentanyl test strips, which at the time were illegal in Kansas, can save lives.
“As a result of him and his influence, he helped make changes on a state level,” Owens said. “Never underestimate what you can do, what influence you have. You each have the ability to change the world. I am so thankful to be here to celebrate with you.”
Sexton also took a moment to congratulate Lee and speak about the program thanking everyone for their participation. Among those in the courtroom were four judges from courts outside of Dickinson County who came to the ceremony as a show of support for the program.
“It is overwhelming the amount of people involved,” Sexton said. “But this doesn’t start without Chrysann (Phipps, community corrections director). I give her full credit, she had the vision.”
Phipps in turn recognized the support Sexton has given the program.
“I want to thank Chief Judge Ben Sexton who didn’t chase me out of his office when I came to him and said, ‘I want to start a drug court in Abilene,’” she said. “Thank you Judge for saying the words, ‘I love it, let’s do it’”
While the program relies on numerous people and agencies, it is the participants who have to dig deep within themselves and have a firm commitment to break free of the disease of addiction. Phipps congratulated Lee for making it all the way and proving the program could work.
“When Mark and the drug court team started this journey March 16, 2022, we did not know what the future would hold,” she said. “We did, however, know we needed to adjust the way we supervised from a traditional eight to five probation supervision to an accountability approach to include wraparound services with our community partners.”
She also pointed out that additional services come at a cost. However, the Dickinson County Commission and the Community Foundation of Dickinson County stepped up provided funding.
“The development of drug court was truly a team effort with leaders from the court, treatment, law enforcement, and community coming together to make a difference in the lives of our probationers,” she said.
Before closing out his probation, Lee briefly addressed those who gathered in his honor.
“It’s been a long road to get sober,” he said. “I started smoking when I was 13, started meth when I was 16. I’ve done stupid stuff because of it. I died six times because of it. I wrecked several vehicles because of it. I was put in jail many times because of it. I had a heart attack because of it.”
In the courtroom with Lee were his parents Sue and Bill Lee, and his daughter Suni Lee.
“I am so proud of him,” Sue Lee said after the ceremony. “I didn’t think we’d ever see this day. It’s been a very, very, very, long hard road.”
