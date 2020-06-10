Dickinson County officials have their fingers crossed, hoping there are no more surprises when it comes to building the new jail.
County Administrator Brad Homman reported to commissioners Thursday that $295,000 of the $411,000 contingency fund had been used on the project.
“We’re sitting pretty well — if we don’t have any more major surprises,” Homman said. “Every time we’d put a bucket and hoe in the ground we’d find a building or another structure of some type,” Homman said.
One of the surprises included finding concrete structures on the north corner of the courthouse that at one time held a large heating and oil tank.
Depending on how much money is left in the contingency fund, planners will decide whether or not they will install a kitchen in the jail or if food service would be contracted out.
“We’re going to wait as we get closer to being done and see where we stand on the budget,” Homman said. “If we can pay for it outright it will be obviously cheaper and if we do need to lease purchase over a period of time, we have that option as well.”
Jail construction itself is progressing. The first “pod” wall is up inside, the mezzanine inside that pod is done as is a stairway going to the upper deck, Homman explained.
Structural steel is going up on the south side of the jail that will house the new sheriff’s department and brickwork is being installed on the east and north sides of the jail.
In a non-related jail construction matter, a remediation meeting recently was held in Wichita between the Construction Manager Loyd Builders and the original concrete contractor for the jail.
The contractor was awarded the bid for concrete, but backed out at the last minute. When the job was rebid, that bid came in $80,000 higher.
“So that was an $80,000 expense was weren’t planning on,” Homman said. “During the remediation hearing, the party agreed to pay $50,000 to us for damages, which is double what I figured they would.”
While attorney and mediator fees will likely take most of that money, Homman said he was hopeful the county would receive some of the damages.
Also, work is also being done on phase 2 of the project, which involves remodeling and renovating the current courthouse. Construction workers are doing what they can now so it will not all have to be done when phase 2 kicks in during November.
Coronavirus CDBG
The commission conducted a public hearing to consider submitting an application to the Kansas Department of Commerce for small cities Community Development Block Grant funds under CV-Economic Development. Following the hearing, the commission approved the application.
The state of Kansas received monies for coronavirus allocations from the Cares Act to provide financial help for small businesses that have not accessed other forms of assistance.
Dickinson County is partnering with the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation so qualifying businesses in the county and incorporated areas can participate. Dickinson County is involved because the program requires a government agency serve as the fiscal agent and applicant.
Dickinson County Economic Development Corp Director Chuck Scott said round 1 had already been awarded, but there’s an expectation there will be a round 2. The city of Abilene received funding in round 1.
“I’m encouraging us to continue the application process at this point, which is all online,” Scott said. “It will benefit those businesses in the county that are not in a jurisdiction that already received funding.”
Scott said there are two classifications based on the number of employees a business has. Businesses with five or fewer employees can receive up to $25,000, while those with more than five can receive up to $35,000.
Indigent burial
Homman said the county was surprised to learn of an indigent burial billed to the county that did not follow the usual procedure. Although the cost was not over the contracted amount, the situation occurred during the time Junction City physician Dr. Jimmy Jenkins, district coroner, was filling the void after Abilene physician Dr. Doug Sheern, deputy coroner, retired and before Abilene physician Dr. Brian Holmes decided to take the local position.
Rather than being handled locally, the task was handled by a Junction City mortuary.
When a person with no family or means to pay for a funeral dies in the county, the county must handle it.
’”We don’t pay for services. We don’t pay for burials. Just cremation,” he said.
“About eight or nine years ago the state passed that onto us. It used to be the responsibility of SRS to handle those bills,” Homman said. “You hear us talk about unfunded mandates. This is one of those.”
Other
• A bridge on 1300 Avenue southwest of Woodbine was closed last week following the annual inspection of “fracture critical” bridges.
Fracture critical means if one component of a bridge fails, the whole structure could collapse.
Homman said county officials have heard from residents who are “adamant” they want that bridge replaced. County officials will look into the Kansas Department of Transportation’s “off road bridge” program for some funding.
• The commission proclaimed June as Elder Abuse Awareness month. Carly Tinkler with the Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas told commissioners the organization is still planning more outreach opportunities in Dickinson County through support groups and they will provide presentations for groups on topics including elder abuse, stalking, domestic violence, healthy vs. unhealthy relationships and others.
