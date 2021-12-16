While the end of construction for the Dickinson County courthouse may not be in sight, they are still moving towards the finish line. Announced during the county commissioner’s meeting Dec. 9, Emergency Communications will be moving back into their offices Jan. 25. Other departments will be returning to the building gradually after that date.
“The staff is excited to move back into their new facilities. We’re excited for the upgraded changes,” said Emily Nichols, Emergency Communications director.
Brad Homman, county administrator, said dispatch was chosen to move back into their permanent space first because their relocation is more complicated compared to other departments.
“They have a lot of technology that has to be moved. We have 911 lines that have to be moved. We have radio lines that have to be moved and they got 40 to 50 computers in that one room.”
He said the move would have to be “more methodical” because of this.
Another reason is that the building is not open to the public yet. Emergency Communications is not a department that has to be open for the public, so they can move back without fear of the public interfering with construction, Homman said.
Homman said the plan is to gradually move departments into their permanent offices after dispatch is moved in. Moving in will take much longer compared to when the departments moved out of the courthouse in a few days. The order of the department’s relocation will be determined by what department’s furniture and items are in the front in the warehouse they are stored in.
As for the courthouse construction, Homman said ceilings, floors and carpet throughout the building need to be installed. The courtroom needs to be painted and wiring finished. There is no set date for when the courthouse construction will be finished.
“[The courtroom] has a ways to go on that end of the courthouse, but the rest of it is getting pretty close... It depends on what part of the courtroom you are in as to what stage of progression where at,” Homman said.
Construction of the courthouse began September 2020.
