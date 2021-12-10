The Dickinson County Commission held its final elected official/department head monthly of 2021 yesterday before the county commissioners’ regular meeting.
During the monthly meeting Ricky Sekulich, geographic information services technician, said the county website has been changed from an .org to an .gov. This also applies to county emails.
“The .gov is a symbol that we are a legitimate government entity for one. It’s kind of a trust building thing, so we are not just another website out there. We are a legitimate .gov if someone sees it on our website, so it does provide a little bit of security,” Sekulich said. “I believe the requirements for a .gov have changed recently, which allows us to get our domain, the dkcoks.gov for free instead of hunting down a provider and paying for that.”
Marty Holt, register of deeds, announced her retirement from her position, which will be Feb. 1.
Janelle Dockendorf, finance director, said the county will only have to amend two funds, for the Detroit, Kansas, sewer fund and for the diversion fund, due to them coming out “higher than I anticipated.”
Brad Homman, county administrator, said the plan is to have emergency dispatch move back into the county courthouse Jan. 25, and then move other departments in slowly over time.
During the commissioners meeting, the commissioners appointed Paul Froelich for 911 County Advisory Board for 2022.
The commissioners motioned to convert three pieces of roadway in Liberty Township to minimum maintenance in reaction to a petition request from the board members of the township. The three sections are Yard Road from 1700 Avenue to 1800 Avenue and Sage Road from 1400 Avenue to 1600 Avenue. Homman said Lynn Peterson, commissioner chairman, received a letter from the Federal Emergency Management Agency reading they approved of the updated floodplain maps. Peterson was absent from the meeting. This is the final step for the agency, Homman said. The agency now is waiting for 90 days for an observation and protest period. After the 90 days with now objection, the map will go to final approval.
After the meeting, the commissioners held an executive session for 15 minutes. No action took place after.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.