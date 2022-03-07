Dickinson County’s delinquent tax sale on Tuesday, March 8 will take place in the new lobby of the Dickinson County Courthouse, beginning at 10 a.m. Sheriff Jerry Davis will be auctioning off the properties.
The new lobby entrance is located on the southeast side of the building, located at 109 E. First St.
Twenty properties are still up for auction as of Wednesday morning, according to Dickinson County Treasurer Leah Hern. However, any property owner who wants to redeem their tract(s) before the auction has until 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 7 to do so in the Treasurer’s office, still located in its temporary location at the Abilene Civic Center at 201 NW 2nd Street.
Those attending the sale should not be hampered by the moving project which will be underway at the time, according to Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman. Movers will be using a different entrance.
Court, attorney offices
move Monday-Tuesday
Offices related to Dickinson County’s court system will return to their new quarters next week in the renovated Dickinson County courthouse.
Dickinson County District Court and the Dickinson County Attorney’s offices will move to the top floor of the courthouse Monday-Tuesday, March 7-8.
Community Corrections and Court Services will move into the area formerly occupied by the sheriff’s department on the main floor.
All of the affected offices will be closed for moving Monday and Tuesday.
District Court, Community Corrections and Court Services will reopen to the public on Wednesday, March 9.
District Court, Community Corrections and Court Services have been operating out of a temporary location at Sterl Hall for over a year while the courthouse remodeling project has been underway.
The Dickinson County Attorney’s office will remain closed Wednesday so staff has time to get unpacked and organized, according to County Attorney Andrea Purvis.
The County Attorney’s office will reopen Thursday, March 10, Purvis said.
The new county attorney’s office will be located on the top floor of the courthouse, moving from the building at 201 E. First St.
Moving other offices
Two weeks after the court and county attorney return to the courthouse, the remaining county offices, which have been temporarily located at the Abilene Civic Center or other locations, are scheduled to move back into the courthouse -- hopefully around March 21.
County officials are planning an open house once the move is completed and all “loose ends” have been finished with the construction, possibly in late April or early May.
