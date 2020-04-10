Dickinson County still had no positive COVID-19 tests as of Thursday morning; however, there are people who work in Dickinson County — but do not live here — who have.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 36 people have been tested in Dickinson County and all results have come back negative as of Thursday, said County Administrator Brad Homman.
“But we have had a couple people that reside in other counties that were tested and work in this county that were positive tests,” he added, explaining the positive result shows up in their home county.
“Again, it goes to the misnomer that we’re completely virus free. We do have it here. We just don’t have the breakout other counties have experienced so far,” Homman said. “We’ll just knock on wood and hope that continues.”
To help stop the spread of COVID-19, the courthouse this week went to partial staffing of departments. On March 23, the courthouse was closed to the public, except by appointment.
The stay-at-home directive at the courthouse sends some employees home part of the week to help prevent a mass exposure that could potentially shut down a department or the entire courthouse.
Homman told commissioners on Thursday he had heard no negative comments about the partial staffing.
“I think the public understands we’re available to serve them if need be,” he said.
Homman gave Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson a couple letters sent to County Treasurer Leah Hern.
“Basically, it was a thank you from citizens that were sent in, indicating they know times are tough. They appreciate that we’re able to continue to provide services to them. It’s nice to hear positive comments,” Homman said.
Peterson conducted the meeting in person while Commissioners Craig Chamberlin and Ron Roller attended by phone.
Contractor concerns
Homman said he received a call from a person concerned about contractors working in Dickinson County coming in from other areas with COVID-19 outbreaks.
The caller said some people working on The Garfield housing project in Abilene had come in from Kansas City after a job at Mercy Children’s Hospital was shut down due to a COVID outbreak on the job site.
“It was alleged that one of the companies turned around and sent all their people to Abilene to work. That was a concern to us,” Homman said.
Dickinson County Health Department Director John Hultgren checked into the situation and found that was not the case, Homman explained.
“We also wanted to make sure we don’t have anybody from a hot county that’s working on our (jail) job site either. And we do not. That’s a good thing,” Homman said.
“Our superintendent is well aware of our concerns there,” he added. “Also we’re making sure all our contractors know if anybody is feeling ill, to send them home. Don’t have them on the job.”
With all the concerns and changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chairman Peterson said he has observed people being a “bit more courteous and appreciative.”
“I think people realize it’s the best thing to do and we’re all working together and doing the best we can,” Peterson said.
Financial concerns
Peterson said he participated in a call that involved Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, the Secretary of KDHE (Kansas Department of Health and Environment), Secretary of Commerce and others that explained some of the guidelines set up to help prevent exposure and other topics, including the economic implications of COVID-19 on the state.
Kelly said that businesses — if they are operating — still have a responsibility to turn over their sales tax collections, Peterson said.
“They’re really just collecting that. It’s not the money of the businesses. The state has every expectation they should be sent in promptly,” Peterson said. “I know they (the state) need that for their operating expenses. So with property taxes coming due, there’s an expectation that those would be paid.”
As for property tax collections, the county has been hearing from a number of residents asking that the May 10 deadline for second half property tax be pushed back. Peterson noted the county does not have the ability to defer, push back or change the date.
“There are a lot of people who are taking care of this in advance (paying property tax),” Peterson said. “They know it’s there and they know the money is going to be due. So we do have some of those revenues coming in on a regular basis already.”
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.