Three new COVID-19 positive cases were reported between last Wednesday and Friday by the Dickinson County Health Department.
The number of virus positives now include 91 since March.
The health department reported three more have been released from isolation, landing 13 recovering.
Two of the three are in the 70 to 79 age range and the other in the 60 to 69 age group.
Statewide, the number of new cases was 986 with 16 new deaths.
