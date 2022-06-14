As gas prices soar across the country and strain everyday people’s pocketbooks, local governments also find themselves paying more at the pump and it’s taking a chunk out of their budgets.
Dickinson County is not exempt from this.
County Administrator Brad Homman said last week that rising gas prices — which have risen by more than a dollar per gallon more than what it cost at this time last year — will have an impact on the county’s budget.
“We spend a lot of fuel with road and bridge and the sheriff’s department,” he said. “The fuel line item in our budget’s huge.”
Homman does not predict fuel prices falling too far anytime soon.
“I don’t know what to expect as far as futures on that,” he said. “It appears to be heavily impacted by politics. I just absolutely don’t know. But I’m sure that it’s not going to be good.”
Homman said he just hopes it stays steady and does not continue to rise.
So how does the county pay for this increase in fuel prices?
“We necessarily haven’t exactly gotten there, but it would work the same as anything else,” Homman said. “You rob Peter to pay Paul. We’ve always got some padding in our budget — that’s just good budgeting.”
It will likely have to dip into reserves, he said.
“Some of that extra money that we put in reserves would have gone for equipment or other things or maybe could have gone to keep us from having to increase the budget going forward,” Homman said. “We’ll have to spend some of those reserves we’ve got. That’s really the only choice we have. It’s a matter of how deep the pain goes and I don’t know that any of us have that crystal ball. We do get it at less (than) the federal excise tax and we get a little bit of a discount because we buy it by the semi. So we do what we can to get the best pricing.”
Several years ago, the police department in another Kansas community added hybrid electric cars to its police department’s fleet.
The Emporia Police Department added three hybrid cars to its fleet in 2018, citing a possible savings on fuel costs.
However, Homman does not believe that would work for Dickinson County because of the sheer number of miles the Sheriff’s Office has to cover.
While a car in a city police department’s fleet often does not have to drive more than a few miles at a time, most county vehicles have to travel further than that, he said.
“We have a county that’s 854 square miles, I doubt that it would be very realistic,” Homman said. “By the time we drive to Herington and back, our car’s dead. What do you do the rest of the shift? So I don’t see that as being — for a county — much of a viable option. You’d probably have to buy more than one car per person.”
“I think the charging stations would be cost prohibitive,” Assistant County Administrator Janelle Dockendorf said.
“There’s a lot to be worked out in that — not to say that in the future — it may not be in my lifetime … that something like that may come about,” Homman said. “But I think we’re a long way from that now. Even natural gas vehicles — UPS and some of the other companies use compressed natural gas — and I don’t know as that would (work). I think that would be cost prohibitive for us, too.”
So the county is stuck paying high fuel prices unless and until costs come back down.
