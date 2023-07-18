Dickinson County Commissioners are beginning to look at revising the portion of the animal resolution pertaining to dogs running loose.
Just over six years ago commissioners signed a resolution, which reads, in part, “Dogs reported and found running at large shall, except as provided in subsection ‘C’, be taken up by the sheriff of Dickinson County, Kansas and impounded in a shelter designated as an Animal Shelter, and there confined in a humane manner for a period of not less than three days may be disposed of at the discretion of the Sheriff of Dickinson County, Kansas, except as hereinafter provided.”
The resolution goes on to state what happens to the dogs under different circumstances. The problem commissioners now face with is the rising cost to the county to house animals, which the deputies pick up.
“If somebody has an animal or a dog at large the sheriff is dispatched to take care of it,” said County Administrator Janell Dockendorf. “They pick it, take it to Abilene Animal Hospital where they hold it and hopefully the owner comes in to claim it — we're paying fees for that and they're starting to increase.”
The charges are about $159 per stray; last year the bill was racked up to more than $5,000.
The current resolution states an owner who reclaims their dog is responsible for the impoundment fees. However, many of the animals are never claimed.
“Nine out of 10 times they can’t find the owner, that’s the problem,” Dockendorf said. “The Animal Hospital does their best to locate the owner … but if nobody comes forward that charge comes back on us. That’s a charge the taxpayers are paying.”
Another issue with the resolution is the manpower it takes to respond. Sheriff Jerry Davis said his department doesn’t keep stats on the number of times the deputies are dispatched to dog-at-large calls, but recently there were four in just one week.
“I just don't have the staff,” Davis said. “A lot of the calls we deal with now are two officer calls and we (normally) run about three officers on a shift.”
While commissioners are still working through the wording of the proposed changes, Dockendorf said they will likely remove the dog-at-large piece in the resolution. However, they will keep the part of the resolution pertaining to vicious or rabid dogs, she said.
