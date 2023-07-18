Dickinson County Commissioners are beginning to look at revising the portion of the animal resolution pertaining to dogs running loose. 

Just over six years ago commissioners signed a resolution, which reads, in part, “Dogs reported and found running at large shall, except as provided in subsection ‘C’, be taken up by the sheriff of Dickinson County, Kansas and impounded in a shelter designated as an Animal Shelter, and there confined in a humane manner for a period of not less than three days may be disposed of at the discretion of the Sheriff of Dickinson County, Kansas, except as hereinafter provided.”

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.