The Dec. 2 county commissioner meeting featured a few additions to the agenda during the work session meeting. There was also a special meeting involving the Dickinson Health Department and the commissioners.
The county commissioners signed a contract with Morris County to house around 15 of their inmates. Morris County contacted the department earlier in the week, explaining that, as of 12:00 p.m. Dec. 2, they needed to move inmates that Chase County is holding for them so Chase County could make room for some federal inmates moving into their jails. Davis said taking Morris County’s inmates will not require the jail to hire more staff or increase their hours. He also said Morris County will be paying the department $43 per day per inmate.
“Under these agreements, if there’s any medical bills or anything beyond just normal food, expenses and housing, that respective agency [Morris County] pays those extra expenses,” Homman said.
Dickinson County currently has the same type of contract with Saline County and holds three of their inmates.
The county purchased a vehicle for the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department. The county commissioners had approved the purchase of two vehicles during the Nov. 18 county commissioners meeting, but the vehicles were purchased by another law enforcement agency the next day. Brad Homman, county administrator, said he saw and purchased a vehicle Dec. 1 at relatively the same price of the vehicles the commissioners motioned to purchase a couple weeks before. Homman said during the regular meeting that the commissioners had approved the purchase of a second vehicle Homman had found Dec. 1.
The commissioners motioned to change the staff service awards the county gives to its employees for year milestones. In the past, the county gifted commemorative plaques to employees for every five year increment. Homman, who proposed the change, said employees would appreciate monetary gifts and vacation days more than the plaques.
After editing Homman’s initial proposal, the commissioners motioned to change the award system. Five-year employees will receive eight hours of personal leave and employees between 10 and 45 years would receive a stipend of between $200 and $1000 at each fifth year increment.
The commissioners motioned for Craig Chamberlain, commissioner vice-chairman, to be the delegate for the county to the Kansas Association of Counties’ special elections Jan. 5. Peterson was chosen as a first alternate, and Homman was chosen as a second alternate.
At the end of the regular meeting, there was a 10 minute executive session. After the session, the commissioners moved to join the state’s opioid litigation so that they could receive settlement funds. Doug Thompson, county counselor, proposed to the commissioners to join.
After the regular meeting and executive session, the commissioners held a special meeting with the Dickinson County Health Department. John Hultgren, health department director, proposed a revision to the department’s guidelines for school quarantine order. The commissioners passed the revision.
The current school quarantine order for when someone in the home of a student tests positive for COVID is for the student to stay home for two weeks, said Hultgren. If another person in the household would contact COVID, another two weeks would be added to the student’s quarantine. Hultgrren said that some students have missed a month of school with this quarantine system.
“With the state changing regulations this year based on what they did last year, they took away the ability for that student to have remote learning at home during that time. So we’ve had some children in some pretty tough situations with that,” Hultgren said. “I’ve heard from some schools and school administration that they’ve had students that may even fail a course or courses based on the fact they missed a month.”
Hultgren proposed they change the guidelines to read “household close contact requires students to be tested each day upon entering school and wear a mask while at school or a school event for seven consecutive school days following the last COVID positive household’s member date of positive test.”
The guidelines are not mandatory, so schools can keep using the original guidelines if they wish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.