The Dickinson County Commission meeting on Aug. 3 opened with several residents expressing their opposition to a proposed wind farm.
Enel Green Power’s Hope Ridge 260-megawatt wind project would cover 40,000 acres in the southeast portion of the county, mostly in the Logan, Ridge, Union and Hope townships.
Although the company has not yet approached the county with a request for a conditional use permit, which will require public hearings, opponents and proponents have been voicing their opinions to the commissioners in public and private.
Following approval at the July 20 Planning Commission meeting, county commissioners approved a resolution amending Article 3-106 of the County Subdivision Regulations regarding agricultural lot splits.
The resolution now allows an additional split for residential purposes through a subdivision exception with consent by the Planning Commission.
After two motions died for a lack of a second, commissioners approved a salary increase for the county attorney. County staff will consider a new pay plan for the assistant county attorneys.
“There is an attorney shortage, and there is a vacancy in our office and there’s vacancies in our surrounding counties,” County Attorney Brock Abbey told the commissioners.
With attorneys in high demand the county wants to stay competitive and position itself as an attractive option for potential applicants.
“We want to give ourself an edge,” said Commission Chair Lynn Peterson.
Commissioner Ron Roller made a motion to increase Abbey’s salary from its current $100,654 to $125,000; the motion died for a lack of a second. Peterson then motioned to increase the salary to $110,000; that also died. Commissioner Craig Chamberlin’s motion of $115,000 was agreeable to the other two commissioners and passed.
Dickinson County’s wait for two new dump trucks is nearing an end. County Administrator Janelle Dockendorf told commissioners that while it is possible for the trucks to be delivered this year, it will likely be 2024 before they arrive.
Last month commissioners approved giving staff the leeway to accept a bid up to $400,000 for the two trucks. The county received two bids, both under the approved amount.
Dockendorf said the Kenworth bid came in just over $149,000 per truck and a bid from International was $106,900. Commissioners approved the International bid for a total of $213,874.
“That does not include the salt and sand spreader or the snow plow,” she said. “We will contract with another company to add those to the dump trucks.”
Adding those components is an estimated $60,000 per truck.
