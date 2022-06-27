The Dickinson County Commission approved allowing property tax relief for a pair of Dickinson County homeowners who lost their residence to a catastrophic house fire earlier this year.
On March 22 of this year, a fire destroyed a residence located at 1690 3100 Ave.
“Their house was destroyed by fire and they were forced to go to another location,” County Administrator Brad Homman said.
He said they had plans to rebuild their home on the damaged property.
Because of the severity of the damage — the residence was a total loss — the county can provide tax relief for the property. The property relief act was passed by the legislature a few weeks ago, Homman said. It grants the commission the ability to remove property tax for a year for people who have undergone a disaster such as the fire that destroyed this home.
The homeowners have applied for property tax relief for the current year.
“Essentially, what we’ve got is a family that lived in their house for two and a half months and now don’t have the benefit of living in it,” Homman said. “So you’re forgiving the property taxes for this year to help them recoup and rebuild their home.”
The commissioners voted unanimously in favor of providing property tax relief for the family.
The request has been forwarded to the county appraiser’s office for processing.
