Dickinson County offices and departments and Dickinson County District Court will be closed Monday, Jan. 17 for the Martin Luther King Day holiday and will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The Transfer Station, located at 2363 Jeep Road, will be open regular hours on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Friday is survey deadline
Friday, Jan. 14 is the deadline for any Dickinson County resident interested in taking the planning and zoning department’s online land use survey.
The survey seeks input on a variety of land use topics. Information gathered will be used to update the county’s Comprehensive Development Plan.
The comprehensive plan is a long-range development plan for the county, according to Dickinson County Planning and Zoning Director Tim Hamilton.
The plan addresses specific issues like housing, economic development, public facilities and utilities, schools, other infrastructure-type things and what the goals and objectives will be regarding those issues over the next 30 to 40 years.
Residents may complete the survey visiting the homepage of the county website at dkcoks.gov and clicking on the “Input for the Dickinson County Comprehensive Plan” link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.