The Kansas County Clerks and Election Officials Association will award $500 scholarships to students planning to attend a Kansas college majoring in journalism, political science, business or communications.
Applicants must be a high school senior with a 3.0 GPA (grade point average) or a freshman or sophomore in college who will complete a minimum of 12 credit hours in college with a 3.0 GPA.
Applications and instructions for these scholarships may be picked up at any local high school counselor’s office or at the Dickinson County Clerk’s Office, currently located at the Abilene Civic Center, 201 NW 2nd, in Abilene.
Applications are due by Thursday, March 31.
For more information, call the Dickinson County Clerk’s office at 785-263-3774.
