Area lakes and rivers are calling as Kansas residents head outdoors to enjoy the hot summer temperatures.
After more than 14 months of being unable to do so, the Dickinson County Clerk’s office once again is selling fishing and hunting licenses and can register boats.
The services could not be offered during the time the department was temporarily located at the Abilene Civic Center while the courthouse was renovated.
The clerk’s office is located on the main floor of the courthouse, located at 109 E First Street, Abilene. For more information about any of the topics, call the clerk’s office at (785) 263-3774.
Boat registration
All boats powered by gasoline, diesel, electric or sail must be registered and numbered. Sailboards and personal watercraft also are considered boats, according to information on the Kansas Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) website.
People who want to register their boats now are asked to provide proof of the boat’s hull number. The US Coast Guard is asking states to verify the boat’s hull identification number (HIN).
“People either have to show us a photo they have taken of the hull number or they need to take a piece of paper and pencil and scratch the hull ID number,” explained Dickinson County Clerk Jeanne Livingston.
Vessels manufactured before 1973 often do not have a HIN so KDWP will assign one if necessary.
The hull number information must be submitted with registration paperwork for a new or transfer application.
HINs are typically located at the various locations depending on the boat:
* Sports and fishing boats -- Back right outside corner;
* Pontoons -- On the right side of the frame above the pontoon, but below the deck;
* Personal watercraft – Under a seat, as well as on the lip of the footrest.
Besides having a copy of the HIN, other information required to register a boat includes:
* Bill of sale or statement of fact
* Proof of sales tax paid (if purchased from a dealer)
* Registration numbers from the boat (the KA number if the boat previously was registered)
As for statement of fact forms, Livingston said they are available at the clerk’s office.
“Maybe someone bought their boat at a garage sale so they wouldn’t have a bill of sale,” Livingston said. “The statement of fact has the owner writing where they purchased the boat.”
As for the KA number, Livingston said if the boat was previously registered in Kansas it will have a KA number; however, if it was purchased in another state, Kansas Wildlife and Parks will assign a KA number.
The cost of a new boat registration or renewal is $42.50.
Fishing licenses
Anglers between the ages of 16 through 74 must have a valid fishing license in their possession while fishing in Kansas, according to the KDWP website.
Non-residents 16 and older must have a valid nonresident license to fish in Kansas, unless fishing on a private pond not leased for public fishing.
Various types of licenses are available, including a multi-year youth license, National Guard permit; Kansas disabled veterans and others.
Different fees are assessed based on the type of license of permit.
Licenses are good for one year, except for multi-year, five-day, lifetime and one-day licenses.
Hunting licenses
All Kansas residents ages 16 to 74 must have a resident hunting license unless exempt by Kansas law. Non-resident hunters must have a non-resident hunting license, regardless of age.
Multi-year and lifetime licenses also are available for qualifying individuals.
Most licenses are good only for one year.
Just like with fishing licenses, different fees are accessed based on the type of hunting license.
For more information about boat registration, fishing or hunting licenses, call the Dickinson County Clerk’s office at (785) 263-3774 or visit the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks website at ksoutdoors.com
