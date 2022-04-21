By Kathy Hageman
Dickinson County Public Information officer
Dickinson County officials learned on Wednesday, April 13 that a joint grant application to improve the northwest corridor of Abilene was not funded.
In February, county and City of Abilene leaders applied for a BASE (Building A Stronger Economy) grant, seeking funds to improve the Northwest 14th corridor on the edge of Abilene. Some of the area is located in the city of Abilene, while other portions are in Dickinson County jurisdiction.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly set aside $100 million in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds for BASE (Building A Stronger Economy) grant funding to help support infrastructure development and advance economic development opportunities in Kansas.
County Administrator Brad Homman said 14 projects were awarded and all 14 were in the metropolitan areas of Kansas.
“We didn’t pull enough political weight to be able to participate in that,” Homman said.
However, as he has said before, applying for the grants lets decision makers in Topeka know Dickinson County has a need.
“We’ll continue to pursue opportunities for out here,” he said.
The grant sought funding to expand NW 14th Street to three lanes beginning west at Shady Lane, removing the curve where NW14th, Van Buren and Flag Road meet, turning it into a four-way intersection, and improving the intersection at Fair Road and NW 14th Street.
That improvement also would address flooding problems at NW 14th and Fair, installing a box culvert on the north side of 14th, building up 14th so water won’t run over while diverting water to the north side where it has been running naturally, eventually ending up in Mud Creek.
The proposed project also included a new road going north into the industrial park behind Russell Stover Candies and Love’s Travel Stop between NW 14th and Interstate 70, and a new frontage road, visible to those traveling I-70. The frontage road would be a prime area for developers who want interstate exposure.
Commission meeting back
at courthouse
The Thursday, April 21 Dickinson County Commission meeting will be held in the newly-renovated courthouse in the new commission chambers. The new room was the sheriff’s department garage in the original building.
Commission meetings moved to a temporary location at the Dickinson County Health Department 14 months ago so demolition and reconstruction could begin in the courthouse.
All remaining offices, which were temporarily moved to the Abilene Civic Center and other areas, moved back into the courthouse on April 4-6.
The commission meeting remained at the health department until the county’s IT (information technology) staff could get the technology set up to allow interactive live streaming during commission meetings.
Thursday’s meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. with Homman conducting a walk-through of the renovated courthouse. The regular meeting will follow at 11 a.m.
Road sealing
The commission approved a bid from Hall Brothers to lay mastic seal on 27 miles of paved roadways at a cost of $544,843. The sealant, a fairly new process, extends road life by extending its durability.
“Asphalt deteriorates from the sun, weight, use and everything else,” Homman said, explaining that cracks are the first sign of deterioration. Then cracks allow water to seep in, which causes additional deterioration.
“Moisture is the enemy of any hard surface road,” he added. “We want to keep those sealed so moisture will go off the edges of the road instead of into the base.”
The fine aggregate in mastic also stops the road from getting slick when it rains and keeps the roadway looking new for years.
The five sections of roadway are: Mink Road from I-70 to K-18 Highway; 1900 Avenue from Eden to Hawk Road; Solomon Road from 1700 Avenue to the Saline County line, north of Solomon; Rain Road from I-70 to K-18; and Key Road from 1400 Avenue to K-4. Crews also will do an area left over from the summer of 2021 which they did not complete.
Other
* After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, Dickinson County will hold its first Township Night since 2019 on May 2 at Sterl Hall. Afterwards, board members can tour the courthouse. Invitations to township board members were sent April 13.
* The commission approved a resolution declaring items various departments did not need following the move as surplus. The items will be sold on the internet auction site Purple Wave. Some of the items include file cabinets, wooden and metal chairs, old wooden folding tables and even an old generator used at the courthouse.
* Commissioners approved an application granting tax relief for a property at 203 S. Court St., Enterprise, which was totally destroyed by fire. Since the fire occurred between January and August it makes the homeowner eligible for a tax abatement.
*Commissioners approved the 2022 solid waste management plan. While the majority of the plan is updated information, the 2022 document included material about disposal of Construction and Demolition materials, because the county no longer has a C&D landfill.
* Sales tax collections in the county were down in January, which Homman said is not unusual. Sales typically dip lower right after Christmas. January’s sales tax came in at $130,821.63, which was higher than the $122,368.54 amount collected at the same time in 2021.
* Homman and Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Martin Tannahill planned to meet with Clay County Commissioners Monday, April 18 about a bridge replacement project on First Road, located between the two counties. Dickinson County will pay 72 percent, while Clay County will be responsible for 28 percent. The calculation is based on each county’s valuation.
Homman said (KDOT) Kansas Department of Transportation has extended its window for project competition.
“They’ve discovered there’s a shortage of contractors and that they get better bids by extending things out so contractors have more time,” he said.
* County Counselor Doug Thompson reported on the status of the tax sale held in March, noting that once the judge signs the order the clerk and sheriff can sign deeds for a follow-up hearing on May 25.
Thompson explained one parcel sold for large sum of money which was significantly higher than the past due taxes.
“It brought in about $6,200 more than the taxes,” Thompson said, noting that once the judge gives the final approval, the heirs will be able to recover some money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.