Dickinson County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 in the commission chamber of the courthouse to canvass the votes cast during the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election
The canvass is the official tally of votes. It’s purpose is to make sure that every valid vote is counted.
Dickinson County had a 49 percent voter turnout during the election, Clerk/Election Officer Jeanne Livingston told commissioners during their Nov. 10 meeting.
Of the county’s 13,821 registered voters, 6,806 cast ballots. Her office mailed out 593 advance ballots and 1,096 people walked-in to vote at the courthouse between Oct. 19 and noon on Monday, Nov. 7.
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said he was contacted by an Abilene resident who was concerned that the Nov. 11 deadline for mail-in ballots to be returned was falling on Veteran’s Day, a day when mail is not delivered.
Livingston said the Secretary of State’s office had taken that into consideration and the deadline had been moved to Monday, Nov. 14. Ballots will be counted as long as they were postmarked on or before Nov. 8.
The canvass process also will determine how many of the 92 provisional ballots cast during the election will qualify to be counted.
A provisional ballot is used to record a vote when there are questions about the voter’s eligibility that must be resolved before the vote can be counted.
The canvass is open to the public to observe, but observers cannot participate in the process. The canvass may also be viewed online by visiting the commissioners page on the county website at dkcoks.gov.
Delinquent taxes
County Counselor Doug Thompson told commissioners he should have information about the number of properties that may be included on the next delinquent tax sale, which might be scheduled for December or January.
Having it in December could be difficult (with the holidays) and weather could limit turnout in either January or February.
“I never liked the idea of someone coming in and paying a dollar because there’s a lot of lost taxes that way,” Thompson said.
He will keep commissioners posted on the time frame and looks forward to having their input.
Thompson also said he had visited with County Treasurer Leah Hern, asking if she has seen a trend with property owners who are not paying their taxes on time, “specifically and intentionally staying behind,” he said.
“Her and I both agreed it doesn’t appear we have that problem,” Thompson said, but noted if it does become an issue, the county can take action to alleviate it.
Dockendorf said Hern had worked hard to let people know about her office’s escrow program, which allows property owners to make payments ahead of time that go toward the property taxes, rather than trying to make the large payments when they come due twice a year.
Administration report
Dickinson County hosted the regional county commission meeting Monday, Nov. 7 at the courthouse, attended by 24 commissioners and/or staff members from surrounding counties.
Assistant County Administrator Janelle Dockendorf said attendees had “good discussions” about a number of concerns all share, including finding employees and dealing with supply chain issues.
Nearly everyone who attended took the opportunity to tour the new jail and remodeled courthouse.
Dockendorf also reported:
* Work is continuing on the bridge located at 400 Avenue and Key Road. The bridge stringers and pylons have been installed.
* A new steel structure is now being built at the highway department and was expected to be completed in a few days. It replaces a deteriorating old Quonset structure.
* Rip Rap is expected to be installed Nov. 28 along the river banks at Jeep Road and 700 Avenue and Sage Road and 1600 Avenue. County highway crews will haul the material.
* The front entrance of the courthouse is now home to a painted Cowboy Boot, part of the Arts Council of Dickinson County’s public art installment. The boot was painted by Steve Huff, a Transfer Station employee, and depicts the “History of Farming in Dickinson County.”
