The County Commission held a special meeting the morning of Nov. 18 to canvass the 2022 general election. Overall, none of the changes made a difference in the election’s results. The 2022 general election took place Nov. 8.
The county saw a 51.64 percent voter turnout with a total of 7,138 ballots.
The county mailed out 584 advanced mail ballots. The county received back 533 of those ballots. Only 512 of them were counted with 21 rejected.
For provisional ballots, 90 were submitted. Of the 90 ballots, 57 were counted and 33 were rejected.
Raquel Labra, election clerk, provided the statistics. She said nothing abnormal occurred during the canvass.
For more information on the 2022 general election contact the county clerk’s office at 785-263-3774. Jeanne Livingston is the Dickinson County clerk.
