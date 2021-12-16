Yesterday morning, the seven high schoolers selected for the Dickinson County Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities program met with several business owners in the area at The Hitching Post Restaurant and Saloon for breakfast and networking. The students introduced themselves to the entire group, sat at tables with business owners and explained class business they are preparing for.
“The group has been fantastic. Their willingness and openness to learn from the community has been phenomenal,” said Brandy Gray, facilitator of this year’s Dickinson County CEO’s students.
This is the second year Dickinson County CEO has operated. The program is the first and only in the state of Kansas. The class business, their second venture, is a dueling pianos event Jan. 29.
Meet the Students
Evelynn Ediger — Junior at Abilene High School
“I thought when I was younger that I would need to go to a bigger city to find some of these jobs that we have been visiting, and I’ve come to realize through CEO that all of these jobs are right here in Dickinson County. I don’t need to travel hundreds of miles to go anywhere.”
“I want to go to college and then hopefully intern over the summer, and probably come back right here to Dickinson County and maybe start my own business. I think I would like to be involved in the CEO program if I move back.”
Sydney Friedli — Senior at Hope High School
“I joined because I’m most interested in business, and I wasn’t quite sure at the time what I wanted to do in the future. Now that I’ve decided I want to be a pilot outside of high school, I still really love CEO because you’re really involved with the community. I want to be really involved with whatever community I’m in when I’m older. I get to meet with a lot of people who have great advice every day.
“I’m hoping to learn a lot of life experiences. In high school, I feel we don’t get that because everything is so structured. So having a mentor and this group is really helpful to learn that.”
Coria Jahn — Senior at Abilene High School
“This is my second year applying. The first year I didn’t get in. I actually almost didn’t join the second year because I’m a senior and I was trying to focus on preparing for college and stuff. It was actually our principal who asked me, and it made me start thinking maybe I could because I always wanted to own a small business.”
“I feel there’s so much that we learn that we can’t learn in school, so much business terms and then just life in general. Our facilitator has been saying so much good advice… You get so excited when you hear it.”
Esteban Plunkett — Junior at Abilene High School
“When the last group of kids came to my school to talk about it, they made it sound like it was a lot of fun and how I thought it was so cool how they didn’t have to be in school for the first period of every day. Later on, they said more about how they got to meet these amazing adults, and it’s proved true. I think it’s been great.”
“I hope to apply those in my future life, career and college. I’m hoping this directs me more towards what I want to do after high school.
Ridley Swader — Senior at Herrington High School
“I hear it from my counselor, and he said it would be really good for me because I want to get into entrepreneurship. So last year he took me to the trade show and saw it was something I could really do. Looking back, this is the best opportunity for education I have ever received.”
“I want to get into real estate myself. With the business we learn and go to, I learn all their tips and wisdom they give me.”
Andrew Verdejo — Senior at Solomon High School
“For my personal business I’m going to be doing later, I’ll be 3D printing so I can get a name for myself and get myself into business. After that, I’m going to start working toward prosthetics. Really far into the future, I want to make a prosthetic spine.”
“[CEO] allows me to talk to people because I’m not very good at that. It also lets me know how to get the materials for the 3D printing, prosthetics and spine, how to get it out to the public, how to make it more affordable by using materials from within the area and being able to make it cheaper and more affordable than common prosthetics.”
Grant Waite — Junior at Abilene High School
“I love the fact that it’s not sitting in a classroom learning equations. The fact that you’re out in your community and learning business tips that we going to be using all throughout our lives.”
“Some day, I want to own my own business one day. I want to study business in college and get up to business development, that’s what I think I want to do.”
