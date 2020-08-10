Back in April Dickinson County elected officials and department heads were asked to cut their current budget by 10 percent and reduce their 2021 budget requests by the same amount.
At that time the economic impact of COVID-19 was as yet unknown and the state of Kansas was in the midst of a shutdown order. With everyone staying at home, except for those in essential services, local government entities were anticipating a major drop in revenue.
“The goal was for the budget to stay flat,” explained Dickinson County Finance Director Janelle Dockendorf. “The departments have done a very good job with that. The reductions have obviously helped.”
Dickinson County Commissioners will hear public comments on the proposed 2021 budget on Thursday. The $23,669,666 budget is funded by a 55.922 mill levy. The proposed budget was published in the July 26 issue of the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
The 2021 mill levy is slightly lower than in 2020, dropping .003 mills from 55.925 in 2020 to 55.922 mills in 2021. Based on the decrease, the owner of a $100,000 home will pay a total of $643.38 in county property taxes.
The current year budget was set at $23,710,671 in August 2019; however, only $18,003,668 of that money is projected to be spent by year’s end.
The budget always is estimated higher than the amount actually spent because the county must have the budget authority to spend the money.
The 2021 proposed budget is based on several factors, including assessed valuation, cash carryover, revenue and expense projections for the current year and the upcoming budget year.
Dickinson County’s assessed valuation is up this year, increasing from $222,478.191 to $225,315.874.
Tech demands
One focus of the 2021 budget is technology, particularly the need to increase storage capacity, Dockendorf said.
“A lot of things have come out this year for COVID, with the need to work from home and the technology abilities we need to do that,” she said. “We definitely don’t want to have to shut down again. We want to keep people working.”
Upgrading technology was a need for the county even before the COVID-19 outbreak, but the direct aid portion of SPARKS funding can be used to help pay for those improvements.
Dickinson County received $3.6 million in funds from the State of Kansas’ Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARKS) Taskforce Executive Committee to distribute to local school districts and government entities. The first round of money is slated to reimburse them for COVID-related expenses, while the second portion is for direct aid.
“We wouldn’t be able to buy the things we need without SPARK money, especially the infrastructure needed for remote work, the IT infrastructure for capacity on our servers,” she said.
CRF (Coronavirus Relief Funds) also is expected to pay for needed personal protective equipment at the courthouse and other COVID mitigation items like touchless faucets and toilets.
CRF funds also are being used for plastic shields, hand sanitizer, wipes and additional cleaner — all of which are reimbursable.
Costs increase
Just like a family that has to come up with more money when costs increase, the same is true at the county level.
The highway department is one area that is always impacted by increasing costs. For 2021 that levy increased half a mill.
“Martin (Tannahill, road and bridge department superintendent) is continually seeing increases in rock, sand and salt,” Dockendorf explained. “We’ve made up some differences with fuel prices being lower, but they’re continually going up and down so we can’t count on fuel staying down.”
Otherwise, individual mill levies that fund areas like the general fund, health department, noxious weed and bond and interest did not see much change, Dockendorf said.
Revenue down
Although the county’s financial situation is not as dire as some places, overall revenue is down because people are not spending as much money as in previous years.
“People did what they were supposed to do (during shutdown),” Dockendorf said. “They didn’t travel. They didn’t go out — which was our goal.”
Interestingly enough, EMS revenue in Dickinson County is down about 20 percent from last year, meaning ambulances have made fewer runs.
“I’m not entirely sure why it’s down except people are just not going out, or if they need to go to the hospital, they have someone else transport them,” she added.
Using carryover
Although the proposed 2021 budget is lower, county officials used cash carryover from previous years to help ensure county services still are available.
“We knew we couldn’t cut the budget. What services could we cut?” she asked. “We’ve kept it (the budget) as level as we can for many years now and tried to keep the levy at a reasonable level,” Dockendorf said. “If costs go up we have to increase it, but we need to make sure we’ve got carryover as well.”
Dockendorf said she appreciated elected officials and department heads for reducing their budgets. Although their budgets usually are tight, they were able to cut expenditures primarily because conventions and meetings were cancelled because of COVID-19.
“A lot of that 10 percent was picked up because of less travel. Classes were either cancelled or done online,” Dockendorf said. “I think that’s going to happen this next year too.”
Outside
organizations
Each year, the commission gets requests from “outside agencies seeking county funding.”
Outside agency representatives also were asked to cut their requests by 10 percent because of the economic situation caused by COVID-19. Most were able to do so, but some already had their budgets done before Dickinson County made its request.
One agency, Central Kansas Mental Health, received an increase because of an increased need for mental health counseling due to the situations created by COVID-19.
Missing from the 2021 proposed budget is the local K-State Research and Extension Office. On July 1, the former Dickinson County Extension and Marion County Extension organizations merged into the new Chisholm Trail Extension District which will have its own budget.
“Last year the extension budget was a little over $322,000, but that’s gone now,” Dockendorf said.
Agencies requesting monies and the approved amounts include: Juvenile Detention Center $58,000; Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging $12,000; Central Kansas Free Fair $55,000; Tri-County Fair $4,250; Dickinson County Historical Society $70,000 ($60,000 for operations and $10,000 for capital); Conservation District $30,000; Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation $117,500; and OCCK $102,500.
