The proposed 2022 Dickinson County budget is slated to go up nine-tenths of a mill over the current year’s budget due to the increased cost of nearly everything.
“COVID really has hampered so many things,” explained Dickinson County Finance Director Janelle Dockendorf. “We were not able to get some materials and supplies, it’s hampered us in finding people, it’s increased the cost of unemployment insurance...”
If approved Thursday by county commissioners, the budget will authorize spending up to $24,821,409 to fund services to protect the health, safety and welfare of county citizens.
Two public hearings regarding the 2022 proposed budget are scheduled for Thursday morning. At 11:05 a.m., the commission will hold a hearing to exceed the revenue neutral rate, followed by the regular budget hearing at 11:10 a.m.
“Since we’re going to exceed what the revenue rate is we have to hold a hearing and address some concerns,” Dockendorf said. “Then we’ll hold our regular budget hearing, which by statute we are required to do, and the commission will either adopt or lower the mill levy if they choose.”
Thursday’s meeting will be held at the Dickinson County Health Department at 1001 N. Brady; however, since seating is limited people wanting to attend are asked to join the meeting online by clicking on the link on the commission’s page on the county website or they can connect by phone, also by visiting the county website for directions.
Revenue neutral hearing
This past year, the Kansas Legislature passed Senate Bill 13 that set new requirements on public notices and hearings if a county or a city’s proposed budget exceeds the revenue neutral rate.
The revenue neutral rate, as defined by legislation, is the property tax rate in mills that would generate the same property tax revenue in dollars as levied during the previous tax year using the current tax year’s total assessed valuation.
The county’s proposed budget is set at $24,821,409, which is a 0.9 mill increase over the current year. A mill is equal to one dollar per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Based on that mill levy, owners of a $150,000 home will pay an additional $17.22 in county property tax.
Prices increases
Just like everything, prices for goods and supplies continually go up. For instance, the cost of rock, sand and salt are increasing approximately 40 percent. Unemployment insurance also is taking a huge jump of approximately 22 percent.
“Another thing COVID has hampered has been our ability to find people. The budget includes a plan that will start increasing wages, especially for entry level positions,” Dockendorf said. “Hopefully we can attract employees because we’re short. We have five positions in the jail, we’re short one in the highway department, we’re short in EMS.
“Finding and keeping staff is a struggle. Most businesses are struggling with that,” she said.
The budget also is designed to maintain the county’s cash carryover — which typically serves as the emergency fund when needed.
Dockendorf said that although the county received money from the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan in 2020 and 2021 those funds only can be used for specific COVID-19 related issues and cannot be used to bolster the regular county budget.
“We still have services that we’re required by law to provide and what our citizens are expecting,” she said.
Staffing needs
Staffing in the sheriff’s department and jail continues to be an ongoing concern to maintain current and future needs. The 2022 budget includes funds to hire two part-time civil process servers. In recent years, deputies were performing that duty, but because of the sheer amount of paper being served, there’s a need for people who will just do that task.
The proposed budget also includes two additional positions for the jail for a total of 40 sheriff’s department and jail staff. Currently, there are 37 positions in that department, she said.
Dockendorf said the sheriff’s office and all county departments have been through the budgeting process many times and take steps to ensure their respective departments are running efficiently.
Jail and courthouse remodel
Dockendorf noted that funds in the proposed 2022 budget will not and cannot be used to fund the ongoing courthouse renovation project.
“When we talked to the citizens about the project (before it was approved by voters in 2018), we told them the budget would not be used to fund it,” Dockendorf reminded, explaining the jail and renovation project budgets were set after that election.
“We have our loan payment that we’ve been paying for a couple years now and that’s already built into those (construction/renovation) budgets,” she said.
“Our construction team, Loyd Builders and the architects (Goldberg Group) are all on top of it, reviewing it with (County Administrator) Brad (Homman) regularly and then he updates the commission.”
Equipment and maintenance
The budget includes capital funds to cover high dollar purchases including sheriff’s department vehicles and equipment, road and bridge dump trucks and other necessities, ambulances and other items.
Maintaining what currently exists is also a big part of the county budget. The highway department is tasked with taking care of the county’s roads and bridges, which includes the yearly road plan to overlay, chip or mastic seal and repair and replace bridges, despite skyrocketing costs for oil, rock and sand and steel used in bridges.
“We look for federal or state funds where we can to either share the cost to help leverage the money we have to help pay for these things,” Dockendorf said.
Outside agency requests
Money allocated to outside agencies — organizations that are not county offices, but ones who provide services to the county in some manner — changed a little this year, Dockendorf said.
“Last year because of COVID we asked all the departments and the outside agencies to cut their budgets 10 percent. So they all did,” she recalled, explaining that this year some asked for extra money.
The Dickinson County Historical Society, for example, received an additional $10,000; the Juvenile Center in Junction City was down slightly since that’s determined by Dickinson County’s usage. The Central Kansas Free Fair was up slightly. Central Kansas Mental Health’s budget increased due to increased numbers of people needing mental health services because of the pandemic. The county also increased funding to the Dickinson County Economic Development Corp by $50,000.
“They’ve done an excellent job and brought in a lot of business throughout the county, which is their responsibility to either expand or bring in new business. They’re also looking at ways of increasing housing and childcare,” Dockendorf said. “The commission realizes that and we appreciate what they’re doing.”
Questions or concerns
Dockendorf encouraged anyone who has questions about the budget, the jail, the courthouse remodel or any other county concerns to call her or Homman at (785) 263-3120.
She noted that the three commissioners Lynn Peterson, Craig Chamberlin and Ron Roller were all part of the budget discussions which began in the spring.
“They sit through all the budget meetings with the department managers and elected officials so they have an idea what’s coming in the budget and they give their approval for it to be published,” Dockendorf said.
“One thing I would note is just because the money is budgeted doesn’t mean it’s going to be spent. But the commission has the authority to spend it if the need arises,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.