Dickinson County Commissioners have approved assisting Herington with the purchase of a replacement rescue truck.
The new truck is needed after the city’s insurance company declared a total loss on a vehicle involved in a Jan. 17 accident. In the one-vehicle accident the truck hit a bridge guardrail on 1700 Road.
Commissioners signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which allows the county to cover the $90,000 of the estimated $220,000 purchase price of the vehicle Sept. 7. Herington will repay the county 50% of that, which is $45,000, within one year of the loan date, according to the MOU. The county will contribute the remaining $45,000.
“We have some money that we have set aside in our are all hazard response vehicle funds that we'll be able to use for that,” County Administrator Janelle Dockendorf said.
The county will not charge interest, however should Herington have an outstanding balance after the deadline for repayment, the county reserves the right to charge $1,500 each month.
Initially it was thought the truck could be repaired but that would could take several months. At its first meeting in February, Herington Commissioners approved the purchase of a temporary $20,000 truck to prevent a gap in services.
“We provide rescue for pretty much the southern half of the county … even though it's outside of our taxable fire districts,” said Herington Fire Chief Andew Avantagiato. “We don't receive any funding for the majority of our rescue district … about 400 square miles.”
The difference between the insurance money and the cost of the new truck was $90,000. The resale value of the truck is $45,000. When the truck is sold the city will use those dollars to repay the county.
The 2005 rescue truck is going through a refurbishment and Herington should receive it in about 30 days.
“The plan is to re-chassis this truck in lieu of replacement of a full truck,” he said
The intent is for the new truck to last at least 10 to 15 years, at which time they could remount the box on a new chassis, Dockendorf said.
“We want to make sure we have the safety and security of our citizens covered in the southern part of the county and that's what this would do,” she said. “The rescue truck rolls on injury accidents — they'll be on county (roads), be in cities, they'll be out on state highways. If memory serves, in the southern part of the county, they have responded to well over 100 injury accidents last year where the rescue truck was needed, and it also has the jaws of life on it.”
— Commissioners signed a letter of support for the City of Abilene’s grant application for street improvements.
“The area identified is the corner of 14th and Van Buren as you're headed west out on 14th Street,” Dockendorf said. “That's a turkey neck out there and the project that they have identified is to apply for funding to improve that area and straighten out that curve, probably put a stop sign there.”
The estimated $3 million project will likely not be approved and let until 2025 and funded through city, county, and Kansas Department of Transportation Cost Share program, she said.
— Following KDOT approval of repairs to the 73-year-old 1160 1100 Avenue bridge, near Navarre, County Commissioners gave the green light for the project to move forward.
“The project estimation is $1.35 million,” Dockendorf said. “The funding is through the KDOT cost share program, which is … a 9010 split.”
Dickinson County’s portion of the cost could come out of a line item on the Roads and Bridge budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.