Dickinson County Commissioners have approved assisting Herington with the purchase of a replacement rescue truck.

The new truck is needed after the city’s insurance company declared a total loss on a vehicle involved in a Jan. 17 accident. In the one-vehicle accident the truck hit a bridge guardrail on 1700 Road.

 

