The Dickinson County Commission heard at its most recent meeting about a request for a conditional use permit from Longenecker Trucking, Inc. Hadley Longenecker, who owns the business, would like to offer retail parts sales and service to vehicles alongside his commercial trucking company.
Longenecker purchased a retail facility in Dickinson County in the middle of last year from someone who had been running a similar operation to his own and had been unaware of any special permits required by the county. He began operating out of the facility after purchasing it, according to Tim Hamilton of the Dickinson County planning and zoning commission addressed the commission about Longenecker’s request.
“It is not unusual for a real estate transaction to take place ins which the purchaser of an existing facility is unaware of permitting requirements,” Hamilton said. “This is especially the case if the new owner is prosing a nearly identical use to what has been present on that site for many years.”
Members of the public brought the situation to the county’s attention because there were retail sales going on at the site without a conditional use permit, according to Hamilton. County zoning officials came to the conclusion that there was enough difference between the previous owner and Longenecker’s business to warrant a need for a conditional use permit.
At a March meeting, the planning commission voted unanimously in favor of Longenecker being granted his conditional use permit to continue operating as he has been on that site with certain conditions.
Longenecker will be required to erect outdoor lighting on the property and an eight foot privacy fence must also be added before the turn of the year. Longenecker will be required to abide by state and federal requirements in disposing of tires and potentially hazardous materials. If he expands water and waste facilities on the property, the appropriate inspections will have to be carried out and he must work with environmental services to determine the location of the wastewater systems currently in place on the property to ensure no vehicles are ever parked over the facility’s well or septic tank.
If these conditions — and others, if determined to be necessary by county zoning officials — are met, the zoning board recommended Longenecker be granted his permit.
According to Hamilton, this will not be the first time the county has approved a conditional use permit for a similar facility.
The facility will be a 24/7 operation facility.
Longenecker has seven full time employees at his business including the trucking and repair business.
The county granted Longenecker a conditional use permit contingent on his adherence to county codes and requirements.
“I would like to say that one of the things we’re striving for is economical development,” Commission Craig Chamberlin said. “And it does bring jobs into the community.”
Commissioner Lynn Peterson agreed.
“It’s great when we have someone like Russel Stovers that happen to come here and provide a lot of jobs, has a large footprint,” Peterson said. “But typically in communities our size, you want to make gains where it’s the small businesses that make the difference and it’s the small businesses that gradually grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.