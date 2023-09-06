The fiscal year 2024 budget of $32,899,841, with a mill levy of 54.444, was approved by Dickinson County Commissioners at their weekly meeting Aug. 31

The mill levy is reduced by 0.523 from 2023 and is the third consecutive year for a reduction. 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.