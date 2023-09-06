The fiscal year 2024 budget of $32,899,841, with a mill levy of 54.444, was approved by Dickinson County Commissioners at their weekly meeting Aug. 31
The mill levy is reduced by 0.523 from 2023 and is the third consecutive year for a reduction.
Prior to approving the 2024 budget, commissioners held a public hearing on exceeding the revenue neutral rate (RNR), at which time several county residents spoke out about their rising property taxes.
The revenue neutral rate is the mill levy rate that would generate the same amount of property tax revenue as the year before, using the current tax year's total assessed valuation. If the proposed mill levy exceeds the RNR the taxing entity must hold a public meeting and vote on it.
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said the county would have easily met the RNR had they received funds from the Local Ad Valorem Tax Reduction the state used to send back to the counties.
“There's a fund called LAVTR, and that is money that is sent to Topeka and then by statute is to be returned not only to the counties, but to municipalities such as the cities,” he said. “On that particular item, it amounts to, for the county, $337,404. That amount was not returned to the county and the state kept it. If that amount would have been returned to the county it actually would have reduced our mill levy by over one mill, which would have put us underneath the revenue neutral rate.”
Before commissioners voted on the RNR and the budget, Marcus Rothchild, county finance officer, broke down the numbers and explained the budget.
“The Dickinson County budget consists of 22 budgeted funds with another 11 non-budgeted funds,” Rothchild said. “The tax levy funds … that's typically a lot of the funds that people call and wants an explanation on, these are the funds that actually are funded and have a revenue source of property tax on their account. (Those are) the general fund, road and bridge, health, noxious weed, the EMS bond and interest and the courthouse renovation and jail project.”
County departments funded under the general fund are the commission, sheriff, jail, emergency medical services, dispatch, county attorney, clerk, election, register of deeds, treasurer and appraiser.
By the numbers
A mill levy of 54.444 on a $100,000 house is about $626; on a $175,000 it’s about $1,095; and on a $250,000 house taxes will run about $1,506. These numbers only reflect the county mill levy — cities and schools will add theirs to a homeowner’s final tax bill.
2024 anticipated expenditures
General fund — $16,960,576
Highway, road and bridges — $5,885,975
Highway sales tax — $4,449,764
Environmental services — $1,409,098
Health department — $786,650
Noxious weeds — $798,600
Courthouse renovation and jail project — $948,775
All other funds (capital improvements, sewer districts, 911) — $1,660,403
Where the funds come from, 2024 expectations:
Ad Valorem taxes — $14,753,936
Sales tax — $1,500,000
Sheriff’s fees — $275,000
Mortgage registration fees — $150,000
Ambulance fees — $910,000
Interest — $200,000
Special highway fuel tax — $719,594
Transfer station fees — $560,000
Health department — $200,000
Chemical sales — $135,000
All other fees — $3,651,007
“Our expenses are always more than what our revenues are coming in, because our reserves also count toward the levy,” said County Administrator Janelle Dockendorf. “When we're looking at a tax levy fund, what goes into the calculation is our carryover, or reserve, (and) what our proposed revenue and proposed expenditures are. That's the portion of it that is calculated into how we arrive at our task list.”
Where tax dollars are spent
2% — Appropriations
5% — Taxation and Election
10% — Public service
13% — Administration
29% — Public safety
41% — Special funds
