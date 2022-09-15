The Dickinson County Commission recently approved the 2023 budget which authorizes spending up to $27,128,833 next year to protect the health, safety and welfare of its citizens.
Tax dollars will be used to fund $14,456,879 of the $27M budget. The approved budget is a drop of 2.134 mills from this year’s budget. That means the owner of a $175,000 home will pay an estimated $1,103 in taxes for county services for one year or $92 a month.
Commissioners approved the budget following two budget hearings on Aug. 25. Several county residents were in the attendance, but only Abilene resident Diane Miller spoke at the regular budget hearing. She inquired about monies the county received from the TransCanada Keystone Pipeline, how the county intends to handle salary increases in 2023 and other questions.
Assistant County Administrator/Budget Director Janelle Dockendorf said the pipeline monies are included in the general fund portion of the budget and the monies are distributed over the taxing funds. The county received approximately $670,000 from the pipeline company and it comes in as state assessed payment rather than a property tax payment because the pipeline is a utility.
Miller asked if the estimated payment from the pipeline is included in the 2023 revenue estimate. Dockendorf said it was and Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson commented that not only did Dickinson County receive money from the pipeline, so too did a number of townships, cemetery districts, a couple schools districts and hospital districts.
Miller also commented that the estimated total expenditures for 2023 is roughly $2½ million dollars more than in 2022 and asked where that is accounted for in the budget. Dockendorf answered that highway special revenue is budgeted at $2 million in 2023, compared to $1.1 currently.
“We also budgeted an additional $200,000 in highway special revenue. That’s where the bulk of that comes from because of the money we have set aside for roads and primary bridges,” Dockendorf said.
Miller asked how the county intends to handle salary increases in 2023, particularly in light of the fact that commission already gave employees a two-percent mid-year pay adjustment, that started July 1, to help offset the increased cost of goods and services.
“For clarity’s sake, we projected a 4 to 7 percent (salary) increase based on valuations come January,” said Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson.
Miller said the proposed budget does not reflect the lower percentage and asked if the commission plans to reduce it to account for the two percent increase already given, observing that the commission gave itself the full budget authority to give the original raise amount.
Commissioner Craig Chamberlin said the two percent would be reduced off the tentative increase the commission planned to give employees in 2023.
“Well, we have the full authority, but our intent is not to give a nine percent raise,” Chamberlin said. “We have got to have the money available for raises to try and retain our staff.”
Miller suggested the commission look into a one-time cost of living (COLA) bonus, rather than percentage-based pay increases which end up becoming part of the salary schedule, commenting that, based on her research, the one-time COLA bonus payment is a better option for government entities to reduce the impact of inflationary costs.
She told commissioners they should “balance community service needs against the tax burden required to finance it.”
Prior to the regular budget hearing, the commission held a hearing required by government entities if they plan to exceed the revenue neutral rate.
Two years ago, the Kansas Legislature passed Revenue Neutral Rate (RNR) legislation. The RNR is the property tax in mills that will generate the same property tax in dollars as levied during the previous tax year using the current tax year’s total assessed valuation.
Even if our assessed valuation goes up, the revenue neutral rate wants us to use this year’s mill levy,” Dockendorf said. “Part of the law requires holding a revenue neutral rate hearing to hear from taxpayers.”
She said the main reason for the RNR hearing is so the county can receive its budgeted tax dollars even if the actual assessed valuation -- when it is officially determined in November -- is higher than estimated.
No members of the public spoke during the RNR hearing.
