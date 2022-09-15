The Dickinson County Commission recently approved the 2023 budget which authorizes spending up to $27,128,833 next year to protect the health, safety and welfare of its citizens.

Tax dollars will be used to fund $14,456,879 of the $27M budget. The approved budget is a drop of 2.134 mills from this year’s budget. That means the owner of a $175,000 home will pay an estimated $1,103 in taxes for county services for one year or $92 a month.

 

