Dickinson County offices and Dickinson County District Court will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays on Friday, Dec. 24, Monday, Dec. 27 and Friday, Dec. 31.
The Transfer Station, located at 2363 Jeep Road, will be closed Saturday, Dec. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 1.
The Transfer Station will be open from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24 and from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27 and Friday, Dec. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.