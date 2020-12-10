Dickinson County school boards will be able to decide how best to manage spectators at their home events, according to a press release from Dickinson County.
On Tuesday, the Kansas State High School Activities Association decided to allow up to two parents/guardians per participant(s) family as allowed by the local school board and local health authorities.
Tuesday’s ruling was a reversal of an earlier decision that initially barred all parents and spectators from attending any school athletic events from December through January.
“The Dickinson County Board of Health and the County Health Officer are supportive of the ruling and will allow the local Board of Education in our five school districts to determine how they manage visiting spectators at their home events,” the press release stated.
The six-foot rule, wearing of masks and social distancing still is required of all participants and spectators unless actively playing, the release said.
