In the Dec. 30 work session, Brad Homman, Dickinson County administrator, and Janelle Dockendorf, county finance director, described the current total cost of the courthouse renovations and new jailhouse and the several issues the county has encountered during the process. Homman said he heard some people in the community accusing the county of going over budget by spending frivolously, so Homman said he wanted to go over what the costs have been and why.
“The devil is in the details. When you start adding up a page and a half worth of these $20,000, $50,000 and $100,000 [costs], it adds up pretty quickly,” Homman said. “I would venture to say there is absolutely nothing on this list that is frivolous, excessive and is not warranted. I would challenge anybody to go through to find something that is.”
Overall, the county is over budget for the construction, Homman said. The original total cost was $15 million, and now, as of Dec. 30, the cost is $18 million.
Homman presented a two-page scope change log that lists the work and details that needed to be added to the project scope and their financial costs or savings as of Dec. 27, 2021.
Overall, the scope change log has recorded a combined cost from both phase one and two for a $990,089 increase in costs for the county. $508,535 of that is covered by the combined $615,301 contingency funds dedicated to the two phases. The rest of the cost, $481,554, is due to the county making changes to aspects of the plans. The log also recorded a total of $95,020 in savings. 112 entries are in the scope change log.
So, yes, the project went over budget, Homman said, but the COVID-19 pandemic is the main reason for the rise in cost.
The issues started, Homman said, from the start of the project, which began towards the end of 2019, with the bids from companies. While the jail bids were around the amount the county estimated, the bids for the renovations were around double the amount of what the county had anticipated. A few contractors that Loyd Builders Inc., the general contractor the county hired for this project, expected to see a bid from never submitted. Homman said the reason the contractors gave for the high bids was the fluctuation of prices of materials and other costs. The costs were so volatile at the time that creating a correct estimate of the cost of any given project over a year in advance would not be possible.
“At that point, we regrouped. We just look at phase one, went forward with that and we waited six or eight months and Loyd Builders put out the request for proposal for phase two, giving them a few months in advance like you would normally do for a project like that,” Homman said. “At that point, those bids came back. Rather them being $40 million, they were $5.6 million, so we moved forward with that.”
With that bid, the project scope rose to $16.9 million, and the scope continued to rise as more issues began to service.
The pandemic also caused prices for materials to rise and materials themselves were difficult to acquire, Homman said. Also, the federal pandemic stipends and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds indirectly caused issues for this project. The unemployment money the federal government sent out encouraged workers to stay at home, shrinking the workforce. Several vendors, especially mason and concrete vendors, bid on projects in Topeka, Manhattan and other more wealthy communities because they could give higher prices for their projects, which ultimately delayed the courthouse project they had already earned.
“Pretty much anything that could go wrong in this project period has gone wrong,” Homman said.
One positive from the pandemic was that the county could use some of the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act funds they received toward the costs. Both Dockendorf and Homman said they want to use part of those funds to pay for part of the total costs. Both believe the courthouse and jailhouse project fills the requirements of ARPA and CARES.
Additional features the county is looking to purchase themselves are kitchen equipment for the courthouse and audio and video systems in the courtroom. The kitchen equipment was originally part of the contract with Loyd Builders, but Homman said paying for the equipment themselves was cheaper.
Homman said the need for video and audio began when the pandemic restrictions were set in 2020. At first, judges did not like using the technology, Homman said. In a conversation Homman had with District Judge Benjamin Sexton, however, Homman said Sexton said the court would prefer to keep using video conferencing because it is more efficient than meeting in person. Dockendorf said video conferencing negates the previous expenses of transportation and personnel. Video conferencing is also a more safe method instead of police officers transport the inmates.
“It’s going to make the courts more efficient, which is what they are asking for because we can conference in inmates from — not only from our jail — but in others in the 8th judicial district and Saline County,” Dockendorf said.
Dockendorf said she and Homman would like to use ARPA funds to pay for this technology.
With the issued bond of $13.5 million, using part of the county’s ARPA and CARES funds and paying the remainder from the general fund, the county will be able to pay for the $18 million total cost, Dockendorf said.
As promised when the county started the project, Homman said taxes will not be raised to pay for the courthouse and jailhouse.
Dockendorf and Homman said one of the goals when planning out the renovations and jailhouse was to have all the construction last for 50 to 70 years.
“When we did our open house for our jail a few months ago, there were a number of people who came out said how impressed they were that what we did was usable. It’s nice, but it’s not fancy, and that’s our same goal for the courthouse. It has been since day one,” Homman said. “We, or at least I, want something that will last 60 years for the most part, but it’s going to be usable and not extravagant. It’s not the Taj Mahal, but yet it’s not so plain that people are embarrassed to call it their courthouse, because this is a public facility.”
