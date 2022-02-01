Since Jan. 21, the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment has added three COVID-19 deaths. This brings the county’s total to 67, according to the KDHE. Of the locals who have died of COVID-19, 38 have been men and 29 have been women.
At this time, the KDHE has recorded 117 cases of COVID-19 variants in the county, including 107 cases of Delta, five cases of Omicron, four cases of Alpha and one case of Gamma.
In total, the county has seen 4,548 cases of COVID-19 since the virus arrived here in the spring of 2020. This is an increase of 422 cases since the Reflector-Chronicle’s Jan. 21 update, when the county was listed as having had 4,126 cases of the virus.
That is 422 new cases of the virus located in less than two weeks.
To avoid cases of serious illness, people may want to consider being vaccinated against COVID-19, as more than half of the people in the county already have.
According to the KDHE, about 565.5 per Dickinson County 1,000 residents aged five or older have had at least one shot of the vaccination, for a total of about 9,872 residents.
Around 513 people per 1,000 Dickinson County residents aged five or older have received both rounds of the vaccination. This equals out to about 8,950 residents who have had both shots.
This information and more can be found on the KDHE’s websites at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas and www.kansasvaccine.gov/158/Data online.
