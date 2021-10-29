Dickinson County has added another COVID-19 death to its list of deaths from the virus, according to the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment.
This raises the local death toll to a total of 61 since the start of the pandemic, according to the KDHE. Of these deaths, 28 of them were female and 33 of them were male.
Since the start of the pandemic, Dickinson County has seen a total of 2,912 cases of the virus. This is an increase of 36 over last week.
Dickinson County has had 90 known cases of COVID-19 variants, including 85 cases of the delta variant, four cases of the alpha variant and one case of the gamma variant.
Dickinson County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to shift upward.
According to the KDHE, the county’s vaccination rate has risen slightly over the past week to 561.9 per 1,000 members of the population older than the age of 12 having had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. This equates to about 8,854 people in Dickinson County who are partially protected against the virus.
About 511 people per 1,000 members of the population older than the age of 12 have had both doses of the vaccine. This equates to about 8,051 people who are as protected against the virus as it is possible for them to be.
For more information about the virus and its spread in Kansas or about vaccination rates within the state, people can check out www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas and www.kansasvaccine.gov/158/Data respectively.
