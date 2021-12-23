The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment has recorded another COVID-19 death for Dickinson County. This brings the KDHE’s death count for the community up to 62, 28 of whom have been women and 34 of whom have been men.
In total, the KDHE has recorded 3,460 cases of the virus to date in Dickinson County, which is an increase of 130 cases since the Reflector-Chronicle’s most recent update that was published Dec. 13.
The county’s levels of COVID-19 variants have remained much the same, with a handful of additional cases of the delta variant having been noted by the KDHE. There have been a total of 106 cases of COVID-19 variants found in the county, including 101 cases of the delta variant, four cases of the alpha variant and one case of the gamma variant.
According to the KDHE, Dickinson County’s vaccination rate is 545.9 per 1,000 residents older than the age of five who have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for a total of 9,523 residents.
The KDHE indicates that 495.3 per 1,000 residents older than the age of five have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This equals out to about 8,641 residents who are fully vaccinated against the virus.
This information and more can be found on the KDHE’s websites at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas and www.kansasvaccine.gov/158/Data online.
