Ike Wins

William Counter stands in front of the finish “IKE WINS” mural at the corner of Buckeye Avenue and NE Fourth Street.

 Ed Boice

On the corner of Buckeye Avenue and NE Fourth Street stands the newest addition to Abilene’s outdoor artwork, “IKE WINS.” Commissioned by the Dickinson County Arts Council, the outdoor mural replaced the “Digitized Ike” mural that stood on display 15 years. William Counter of Chapman is the artist of both of the murals. The mural is phase one of the art council’s project to turn the corner in to a public area.

“IKE WINS” features Dwight Eisenhower and Mary “Mamie” Eisenhower after Dwight Eisenhower won the presidency race in 1953. Dwight Eisenhower holds an Abilene Reflector newspaper with a story of his victory on the front. The right side of the mural shows in more detail what the front-page story read and looked like. Counter said he finished the mural on the 70th anniversary of Ike’s presidential victory, Nov. 5. The front page on the right was altered to fit into the mural.  

 

