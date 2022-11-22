On the corner of Buckeye Avenue and NE Fourth Street stands the newest addition to Abilene’s outdoor artwork, “IKE WINS.” Commissioned by the Dickinson County Arts Council, the outdoor mural replaced the “Digitized Ike” mural that stood on display 15 years. William Counter of Chapman is the artist of both of the murals. The mural is phase one of the art council’s project to turn the corner in to a public area.
“IKE WINS” features Dwight Eisenhower and Mary “Mamie” Eisenhower after Dwight Eisenhower won the presidency race in 1953. Dwight Eisenhower holds an Abilene Reflector newspaper with a story of his victory on the front. The right side of the mural shows in more detail what the front-page story read and looked like. Counter said he finished the mural on the 70th anniversary of Ike’s presidential victory, Nov. 5. The front page on the right was altered to fit into the mural.
“I don’t think there’s anything like this out there, so I’m really pleased with that,” Counter said.
While the images and colors of the mural remained the same, Counter changed the mural’s concept and incorporation of the colors after he, the arts council and prominent members of the community gathered for a focus session in September. Instead of the murals concept to be art pop that appeared in the 1960s, the concept shifted to the mural looking like a black-and-white photo.
Originally, mural’s concepts showed the colors being majority mint green with orange and pink throughout. The challenge for Counter, he said, was to still incorporate those bright colors while still maintaining the mural’s look of a black-and-white photo. His solution: iridescent paint.
“What’s going on there is, it’s an iridescent paint that refracts the light instead of reflecting the pigment,” Counter said. “It’s kind of new technology. The paint’s been around for 20 years. I’ve used it off and on, experimenting with it, but never on a large scale. For me, it was kind of a huge risk to use kind of this newer technology paint and see what it would be like on a larger scale.”
Where the sun is positioned in the sky and where the viewer is standing determines what colors the view will see, other then the black and white aspects of the mural. The feel and colors he wants the viewers to feel are along the lines of “celebration” or “New Years Eve.”
“When I was going back to do the text on this side, I was looking through the story,” Counter said. “They even mentioned that on the night of the celebration it was like a New Year’s Eve, and I go, ‘that’s perfect.’ I didn’t know that was going to happen.”
Counter said he applied the iridescent paint brushless with a tool similar to an airbursh. Brushing the paint on would not have the same texture. For the Eisenhowers and other black and white aspects, Counter used a brush. The text of the newspaper story was made with the help of a stencil. Counter painted the “IKE WINS” title and picture in the story by showing the image on the wall with a projector and painting by hand with a brush.
A major concern the focus group had was the condition of the wall the mural sits on. Counter had to smooth the wall’s surface and repair the wall’s cracks. The work took more effort and time than when he prepared the wall for the “Digitized Ike” Mural. Counter said he expects the mural and wall to last a decade, barring extreme weather affects.
“I am so pleased with it because, when William took the project on, he was thoughtful from start to finish. He wanted a smooth surface and it was a lot of work to get that surface smooth. Lot of bumps and pitting. He made the surface very workable,” said Sam Geissinger, director of the arts council.
Counter and Geissinger both said they appreciated Mary Jean Eisenhower for her input on her grandparents and the mural.
The mural is the first phase in the art council’s project to turn the area in front of the mural on corner of Buckeye Avenue and NE Fourth Street into a public area. The second phase will be to paint the logo of the former retail business Duckwall above the door to the building on the corner. Phase three will be to paint the “I Like Ike” slogan on the asphalt. Phase four will be to decorate and furbish the area for it to be a stopping and viewing area for the public.
Currently the project is on pause for the winter, Geissinger said. The timeline for the project is not finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.