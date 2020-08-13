HERINGTON — A 74-year-old Council Grove woman was killed when a UTV struck a culvert at the Herington Sale Barn, 3183 R Avenue on Tuesday.
According to Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday, both Herington police and Morris County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene at 2:40 p.m.
Connie Thomas, 74, had been partially ejected from the Polaris UTV and was killed in the crash. Her husband, Allen Thomas, 81, also of Council Grove was treated in the emergency department at the Herington Municipal Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
According to Hornaday, Allen Thomas was driving through very high grass and didn’t see the culvert. Hitting it caused the vehicle to tip onto the passenger side and the vehicle came to rest on top of Connie Thomas.
Neither were wearing a seat belt.
