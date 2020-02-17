Cottage Street will be closed to thru traffic from Buckeye Avenue to the east edge of the Dickinson County Courthouse property starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Abilene Public Works Department
The closure is expected to last for 10-12 days.
Utility work related to the courthouse addition will be taking place at that time.
