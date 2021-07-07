Dickinson County has long been in need of corrections officers.
It’s one job listing on the Dickinson County website that has consistently remained open in recent years.
But last week, the Dickinson County Commission took steps to try and remedy the situation by increasing the wages for new and experienced corrections officers.
“The Sheriff’s office recognizes there seems to be minimal interest in this position and is working hard to remedy the situation,” said Sheriff Jerry Davis.
During Thursday’s county commission meeting, Commissioners Craig Chamberlin and Ron Roller voted to increase the starting wage for a new corrections officer (Corrections Officer I) from $14.12 per hour to $15.86, an increase of $1.74 per hour.
The position of Corrections Officer II moved from $14.96 to $16.82 per hour and Corrections Sergeant went from $15.86 to $18.09 per hour.
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson was not in attendance at the meeting.
“I hope this move will help create interest in a corrections career,” Davis said. “Or serve as a stepping stone for those looking for advancement in other positions within the law enforcement profession.”
Davis expressed appreciation to fellow sheriff’s office staff Jail Administrator Captain Mark Anderson, Undersheriff Brian Hornaday along with County Administrator Brad Homman, Human Resources Director Diane Greenough and Financial Director Janelle Dockendorf help working as a team to make the pay increases possible.
He also commended Chamberlin and Roller for recognizing the need and their “strong support” of the sheriff’s department and the “public they serve.”
“I look forward to continuing to grow this agency and continue to develop an agency our citizens can trust, rely on and be proud of,” Davis said.
