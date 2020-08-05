Three sections of the levees along Mud Creek that surround Abilene and were damaged in May 2019 are going to be repaired at no cost to the city.
Lon Schrader, director of Abilene’s Public Works Department, said at a study session of the Abilene City Commission Monday that the Army Corps of Engineers was going to foot the bill for the repairs which could be over $500,000.
“In late 2019 the Corps of Engineers called for some projects for levee rehabilitation due to the damage from the May flooding of last year,” Schrader said.
He said Kevin Stroda, a recent retiree, was the contact with the Corps for the past 30 years. He submitted an application. Abilene is the sponsor of the flood control project.
“He highlighted several areas that may have had accelerated damage from the May fooding,” he said.
He said the Corps of Engineers representatives visited Abilene and reviewed the damage.
“They recognized three areas they have approved for levee rehab,” he said.
He said the project will be entirely funded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The Mud Creek Levee was authorized by the Flood Control Act of 1954 and was completed in 1958 for the purpose of protecting Abilene from periodic flooding of Mud Creek.
Schrader said the Corps will be getting bids sometime in September with the project starting in late 2020 or early 2021.
The areas include:
• South of the Seventh Street bridge
• North of the 300 and 400 blocks of Vine Street.
• South of the west First Street bridge.
“It will be a pretty major project,” he said.
He said the Corps will be removing soil and replacing it with rock.
“We will be serving as their main contact and working with them,” Schrader said.
According to the contract, the repairs will be made placing quarry-run stone material over unprotected embankment material.
The repair embankment will be increased to allow for shrinkage. The fill height of the embankment will be 5 percent higher than required to allow for that shrinkage.
Sales tax
City Manager Jane Foltz said for the second straight month the city’s sales tax increased over last year. Sales tax in May was up 8 percent.
“Every purchase made locally helps the economy,” she said.
Foltz also said that census workers will be Abilene. She said already 72 percent of Abilene has completed the census which is greater than the 66.5 percent in Dickinson County and 66.6 percent statewide.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abileneRc.com.
