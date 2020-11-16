HERINGTON — A “Winning-The-Game” corn marketing workshop will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9 at the Herington Community Building in Herington.
This corn marketing workshop will focus on developing pre-harvest marketing strategies for the 2021 Kansas Corn crop. The emphasis will be on using cost of production and seasonal price trend tendencies to develop seasonally flexible 2021 corn marketing plans for Kansas farmers. A variety of marketing tools will be used in the workshop including forward, basis and hedge-to-arrive contracts, short futures hedges, and put/call options.
Instructors for the workshop are Mark Nelson, director of Commodities for the Kansas Farm Bureau, and Daniel O’Brien, extension agricultural economist at Kansas State University.
Preregister by contacting the Chisholm Trails District Extension Office in Dickinson (785) 263-2001 with sponsoring Extension Agent Tony Whitehair, tonyw@ksu.edu, or the Flint Hills Extension District offices in Council Grove (620) 767-5136 and Cottonwood Falls (620) 273-6491.
Attendance is limited to the first 40 registrants to be within COVID-19 safety guidelines. This meeting is sponsored by the Chisholm Trails and Flint Hills Extension Districts, Kansas Farm Bureau, AgriTrails Coop, and the North Central Extension Risk Management Education Center.
